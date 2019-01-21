NJ Politics Digest: Thousands of Millionaires Fled the Area in 2018

The Republican tax plan’s limiting of the federal deduction for state and local taxes, plus the high cost of living in the state, led to thousands of millionaires leaving the area in 2018, according to a research firm’s new report.

The report by the firm Wealth-X showed that more than 5,700 residents with liquid assets worth $1 million to $30 million left the New York-New Jersey population center last year, The Record reports.

While the late-year plunge in the stock market could have eliminated some of that wealth, experts said the change in the deduction regulations for state and local taxes, or SALT, has made the New York-New Jersey area very expensive to live in.

One financial adviser told The Record that she has been advising her wealthy clients to set up residency in other states. The adviser spoke of one client who would have to spend an additional $150,000 to remain in the state. Others with high income find they enjoy a better standard of living in other states than they do in New Jersey, the expert said.

But, as The Record notes, millionaires aren’t the only ones leaving New Jersey. Twice as many people left the state as moved in during 2018. That’s the largest migration level of any state and pushes the New Jersey population to levels not seen since 2013.

Critics have repeatedly slammed Gov. Phil Murphy for doing little to reduce the cost of living in the state or proposing a plan to ease taxes here.

Murphy, who raised taxes more than $1.4 billion in his first budget and also boosted the state’s gas tax again, has said he can’t rule out raising taxes again in 2019. He has also refused to continue some policies instituted by former Gov. Chris Christie aimed at controlling the rise of property taxes. Murphy claims residents are willing to pay even more in taxes if they feel they are getting their money’s worth in state services.

Quote of the Day: “These people are doing O.K. here. They’d be doing great anywhere else, and what I’m finding is those people are relocating. They are leaving New Jersey,” — Debra Taylor, of Taylor Financial Group in Franklin Lakes, on the large number of millionaires who have left the state.

Platkin ‘Concerned’ Alvarez Was Still Employed at SDA in June

Gov. Phil Murphy’s chief counsel testified Friday that he was “concerned” Al Alvarez, the administration official accused of raping another state worker, had not yet left his job at the Schools Development Authority by June 2018.

Moran: Hudson Prosecutor, on Hot Seat, Stiffs Arms Legislature.

What is Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez hiding? Why is she fighting the Legislature’s request for documents related to the explosive rape allegations from Katie Brennan—documents that could shed light on Suarez’s own truthfulness in the case?

IRS Data Shows Facts of NJ Outmigration

New Jersey Republicans and others seeking to bolster their complaints about residents moving out of state have frequently cited one moving company’s study. They’d do better to look at a much larger data set: The Internal Revenue Services’ Statistics of Income Migration Data, which in showing how New Jerseyans moved into, out of and around the state, pegs the Garden State as a population loser.

Gun Control Push Is Back in Washington, and NJ Lawmakers Are All In

After retaking the U.S. House of Representatives, the new Democratic majority wasted no time in proposing legislation to require universal background checks for all gun purchases, including those over the internet and at gun shows.

Black Lives Matter Calls Women’s March on NJ a ‘White Women’s March’

This year’s Women’s March on New Jersey was supposed to “bring together kindred spirits of women grounded in diversity,” according to the event’s mission statement.

New Jersey’s Martin Luther King Boulevards: Hope Fulfilled or Dream Deferred?

Renaming a street “Martin Luther King Boulevard,” as so many towns did in the 1970s and ’80s to honor the civil rights leader assassinated in 1968, was an act of love. And vision.

Won’t Pay the Coast Guard? At Least Give Them Food Stamps, Murphy Tells Trump.

Coast Guard personnel haven’t needed food stamps before, but with their salaries suspended due to the partial government shutdown, they may become eligible for help. The problem, though, is that funding may run out before they have a chance to apply for benefits if the government remains closed.

New Rental Tax Worries Some Shore Renters, Homeowners

A new tax in New Jersey on short-term lodging such as Airbnb rentals is rattling some property owners and renters who worry that it could deal a blow to the state’s multi-billion dollar shore tourism industry by pushing people to consider other destinations.

Phil Murphy Declares NJ State of Emergency, Travel Restrictions Ahead of Snow Storm

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for Saturday ahead of a winter storm that’s poised to bring snow, ice and bitterly cold temperatures to New Jersey over the weekend.

Murphy Picks Manchester Environmental Activist for Pinelands Seat

Gov. Phil Murphy nominated on Friday an environmental activist from Manchester to serve on the state Pinelands Commission, who in the past has clashed with the Ocean County Board of Freeholders.

O’Connell Wins Burlington Freeholder Seat

Delran Councilman Daniel O’Connell defeated Gina LaPlaca by 10 votes, 190-180, in a runoff to replace former Burlington County Freeholder George Youngkin, who resigned immediately after being sworn in earlier this month.

Monmouth University Greek Life Returns, but Changes Are on the Way

Fraternities and sororities will return to Monmouth University for the spring semester following a months-long suspension, but the university is implementing a host of new measures meant to avoid a Greek-life tragedy on campus.

Prosecutor’s Office Promises Transparency

When it comes to problem police officers, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office says, it’s not “gonna stand down.”

