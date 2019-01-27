The Most Decadent Valentine’s Day Hotel Packages of 2019

Now that Cupid’s favorite day of the year is just around the corner, it’s time to start making plans. But instead of taking the tired old route of flowers, chocolates and dinner, why not share a night with your partner that you’ll always remember—or better yet, several nights?

Below, we’ve pulled together our picks for the wildest, most lavish Valentine’s Day hotel experiences from around the world. If the James NoMad’s CBD treats and ostrich feather tickler don’t, well, tickle your fancy, you and that special someone can always head to the Ocean House in Rhode Island—and drive away with your very own, brand-spanking-new Mercedes Benz.

Eden Roc Cap Cana (Punta Cana)

The Relais & Châteaux resort is really feeling the love this year. A week in one of its ocean bungalows includes a snorkeling and sunset yacht trip, a trip to Punta Los Establos for a horseback riding adventure (attention, horse girls!) and custom spa treatments inspired by each journey you take. You’ll also get a private butler and nightly hot tub session with a flower elixir, rose petals and champagne. Bonus: The concierge will customize everything for you, including any jewelry you’d like to spoil your paramour with. From $15,000 a couple, Edenroccapcana.com.

Conrad Dublin (Dublin)

This three-day Irish getaway package begins with a BMW 7 Series chauffeuring guests from the airport. They then spend three nights in the Conrad Dublin’s Presidential Suite, with a personal concierge on hand to organize day trips, like one to a St. Valentine service at Whitefriar Street Church. The experience also includes a 30-minute helicopter tour of Dublin, a picnic in the Iveagh Gardens and an in-suite catered dinner by the hotel’s head chef. Finally, a “Limerick Butler” (yes, that’s a thing) will bang out a custom poem for you and your sweetheart—on a typewriter, no less. From $5,734, Conradhotels.com.

Ocean House (Rhode Island)

You get quite the goodie bag with Ocean House’s Ocean View package. Aside from a two-night penthouse stay and a dinner for two at its restaurant Coast, you’ll be greeted upon arrival with a 2019 Mercedes Benz SLC 300 Roadster—and it’s not just a loan. Bonus: You can cruise around the property in it wearing your vintage sapphire-and-pearl starfish pin, another gift from the hotel. From $89,650, Oceanhouseri.com.

The House (Barbados)

The 34-room, adults-only hotel in St. James, Barbados, is offering the LX by The House experience. In addition to the regular champagne breakfast and anti–jet lag message, guests can enjoy private polo lessons, rum tastings and tours, and a private catamaran sail around the island. From $4,500 a person, Eleganthotels.com.

Hotel de Russie (Rome)

With the Rocco Forte hotel’s Love Memories in Rome package, you’ll get 20 percent off two nights or more for all the rooms in the notoriously pricey spot, along with a couples spa treatment and a dinner in the secret garden courtyard at Le Jardin de Russie. Instagram husbands need not fret: You can also book a tour of Rome where a professional photographer will follow your every move. From $618, Roccofortehotels.com.

Baccarat Hotel (New York)

The crystal-filled Baccarat is one of the most glamorous spots in New York, and the hotel’s Romance Retreat package is fittingly glitzy. The stay includes a ridiculously over-the-top afternoon tea experience complete with champagne and sandwiches as well as a Baccarat Keepsake Box filled with rose petals you can take home with you. From $1,500, Baccarathotels.com.

Berkeley Hotel (London)

You can add a little Valentine’s Day movie magic to your stay at Berkeley in Knightsbridge by renting out the entire private rooftop cinema. Cozy up in a wooden, chalet-like cabin and savor classic modern rom-coms like Notting Hill and Sleepless in Seattle over homemade hot chocolate and mulled wine. From £300, Theberkeley.com.

The Resort at Pedregal (Cabo San Lucas)

The 24-acre resort, reached only by a private tunnel, is going all out with its Timeless Romance package. A three-night stay in a beach villa there includes a bottle of Krug Reims Rosé each night and a rooftop dinner with a custom menu you can sample while you listen to a serenade by a solo violinist and watch a fireworks display. There’s also sunrise paddleboarding, a yacht trip during which you can swim with whale sharks, a couples massage and a very generous swag bag, the contents of which include two Piaget watches, heart earrings and a heart pendant necklace. From $89,000, Theresortatpedregal.com.

Four Seasons Chicago (Chicago)

The Four Seasons in Chicago’s Element 79 package is aptly named after gold’s atomic number. The experience includes a stay in the presidential suite, which occupies the entire 46th floor of the hotel. You’ll get a welcome bottle of Veuve Clicquot, a couples massage in the suite, a special Gold Coast Ultimate Secret couples facial and a five-course dinner complete with wine pairings. You’ll also bring home the gold—meaning, an 18-karat yellow gold and pavé diamond bracelet. From $25,000, Fourseasons.com.

Rosewood Bermuda (Bermuda)

Rosewood Bermuda’s Retreat to Romance experience is a classic Valentine’s Day itinerary, a three-night stay that starts out with a limo ride from the airport. Then comes a private customized dinner you can tuck into anywhere you want at the hotel as well as a couples massage. Not romantic enough? You’ll also return to your room each night to find rose petals and champagne. From $675, Rosewoodhotels.com.

The James NoMad (New York)

The James Hotel partnered with the Museum of Sex for a rather unique Do Not Disturb package. The curated offering includes a Pleasure Kit in the room, with items like an ostrich feather tickler and CBD-infused treats, and a private tour of the Museum of Sex. How’s that for foreplay? From $331, Jameshotels.com.

Casa Violeta (Tulum)

The three-night “Find, Feel & Share Love” package at Casa Violeta is all about being spiritual. It starts with a Cacao Ceremony to open the heart and includes a session in a temazcal (that’s a Mayan medicine house) to cleanse the mind, body and spirit as well as a private yoga session, a private healing session and a beach massage with a sound bath. There’s also a private dinner on the beach and feel-good volunteering component—you can spend the day with a nonprofit that helps indigenous youth preserve the cultural identity of the area. From $1,200, Casavioletatulum.com.