You Need a Key Card Made of Pineapple to Get Into This All-Vegan London Hotel Suite

As if Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s very public New Year’s challenge weren’t enough of a sign that veganism has gone full mainstream, now there’s a dedicated London hotel suite catering to arguably the pickiest people on the planet.

The Hilton London Bankside just launched its first Vegan Suite, which has been entirely renovated and furnished according to vegan standards. The United Kingdom hotel partnered with Bompas & Parr and consulted with The Vegan Society on acceptable materials and elements, from the bedding to the carpets to, of course, the actual food.

Subscribe to Observer’s Travel Newsletter

The carefully curated experience begins immediately upon arrival, as guests are led to a plant-based check-in desk. The seating is made of Piñatex, a natural leather created from the cellulose fibers found in pineapple leaves, as is the keycard. So yes, pineapple leather is a thing.

Piñatex is also one of the most used materials in the actual suite—it makes up the headboard, the desk chair, the poufs and the cushions. The gray floors are composed of renewable and sustainable bamboo, and the carpets are organic cotton.

If one vegan pillow just won’t do, not to worry. Instead of feather down options, guests can choose from buckwheat pillows, natural kapok pillows and millet husk pillows. There’s even an orthopedic memory foam pillow made of shredded bamboo fiber.

The attention to plant-based detail even extends to the notepads, pens and pencils on the desk—there are no traces of animal in the paper or ink. None of the toiletries are tested on animals, and the same goes for the housekeeping cleaning products, which are all eco-friendly.

The minibar offers snacks like Graze protein powder and Deliciously Ella energy balls, and the room service menu features options like scrambled quinoa and cauliflower steak.

The suite will be a permanent fixture at the Hilton London Bankside, with rates starting at around $710 a night. While veganism is nothing new in London, it has definitely gained popularity. Even Kate Middleton and Prince William had a vegan option for Christmas dinner this year, after the Duchess of Cambridge’s mother, Carole Middleton, adopted a vegan diet and decided to whip up at least one acceptable plant-based meal.