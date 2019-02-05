Away Launched Its Shiny New Rose Gold and Steel Suitcases Just for You

Get ready to covet the latest must-have travel accessory from Away. The cult-favorite luggage brand has released two new Instagram-worthy colorways of its classic suitcases right in time for New York Fashion Week.

The limited-edition “Alchemy” colors are picture-perfect metallic shades of rose gold and steel that offer a fresh twist on its already popular Aluminum Edition collection. Consider them fancier versions of luminous gray and the millennial-adored bubble gum pink.

“Alchemy was inspired by feedback from our customers,” Selena Kalvaria, Away’s VP of marketing, told Observer, noting that when it launched its first silver aluminum suitcase in April 2018, the piece became an instant favorite, as did last summer’s limited-edition matte black aluminum collab with NBA champ Dwyane Wade, which sold out in days.

“Alchemy is for all the travelers who love the unique aesthetic of aluminum luggage,” Kalvaria added. She describes the new rose gold option as “a warm gold with a rosy tint,” while the steel is a “striking cool gray” for those with a fondness for darker shades.

All four of the brand’s classic suitcases (Carry-On, Bigger Carry-On, Medium and Large) will be offered in both colors, and are available in stores and online—but only for a short time.

This release comes at an opportune time. With NYFW just around the corner, every model, influencer, celebrity and fashion editor will descend upon New York, trendy luggage in hand. Why not stash away that standard Away piece in navy, blue, purple or one of the previously waitlisted shades (never forget the iconic 3,000-person Away waiting list of 2017) and start rocking one of these new hues? You’ll be a jet-setting cut above the rest—at least until the next colorway drops.