Channing Tatum Has Ditched His $25,000-a-Month San Fernando Valley Rental

Despite Channing Tatum’s recent declarations of how much he’s made his current residence a true home for his five-year-old daughter, Everly, the actor is ready for something more permanent. The Magic Mike star, who is reportedly close to finalizing his divorce from Jenna Dewan, has moved out of his five-bedroom, six-bathroom rental in the San Fernando Valley.

Tatum has been renting the nearly 8,000-square-foot home for $25,000 a month since November, according to TMZ, but the outlet reports that he left a few days ago with hopes of making his next purchase. It looks like the actor only crashed in this particular colonial-style pad for a short time, between November 2018 and January 2019, though the home isn’t currently listed as a rental or for sale.

The two-story abode has a formal dining room, a living room with a fireplace and a den with built-in bookshelves. The eat-in kitchen is fitted with wood countertops, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

There’s also a private movie theater, a game room that leads out to the covered back porch and an attached guest house. The outside boasts an alfresco dining area in addition to a pool house—perhaps that’s where Tatum set up the art studio he described in his recently filed court declaration.

Tatum may be looking for a permanent address to make sure Everly maintains a more regular schedule, as he noted in the aforementioned documents, seen by The Blast, which also detail how he wants to establish an official custody schedule with Dewan, including designated holidays, birthdays and more.

Something tells us the actor will bring his newfound interior design bug to these new digs. He did, after all, craft a dreamy, Alice in Wonderland–themed bedroom for his daughter in their rented abode.