Gwyneth Paltrow to Goop Up Netflix With Her New ‘Wellness’ Docuseries

Gwyneth Paltrow—Academy Award–winning actress, defendant in a ski accident lawsuit and patron saint of the one-cigarette-per-week regimen—is taking the logical next step in her quest for worldwide wellness domination.

The founder and CEO of the “modern” lifestyle brand Goop is bringing her talents to Netflix, which will release 30-minute episodes as part of a Goop docuseries beginning this fall, reports Variety. Paltrow will co-host with Elise Loehnen, Goop’s chief content officer, and the show will seek the help of “experts, doctors and researchers” in order to “examine issues relating to physical and spiritual wellness.”

So the Goop show seems primed to resemble the questionably accurate Dr. Oz Show, but with a splash of that unmistakably Paltrow-specific brand of beige cashmere whimsy. We’re envisioning yoni egg instructional seminars filmed on a remote beach, rigorous caftan draping workshops and Crossfire–style debates about the best method for steeping fertility tea.

And hey, this sort of stuff has been working so far for Gwyneth: Goop has also locked down an exclusive podcast distribution deal with Delta Air Lines, and the company is expanding into other all-too-familiar territories including a book club and programming centered around cooking. Somewhere, Oprah and Martha Stewart are primly raising their eyebrows while swirling silver spoons in piping hot cups of their own tea.

Loehnen provided some vague details about the series’ content, including the fact that it will address issues surrounding mental and sexual health (who isn’t talking about mental and sexual health these days?), but her most telling comments were about Paltrow herself.

“Gwyneth is a highly visual, tactile person. The quality of everything that we produce is very important to her,” Loehnen told Variety. “She’s always looking for white space. Whether it’s developing physical products or thinking of content. With this show, I think she’s only really interested in opportunities where we can uniquely be ourselves and do things potentially disruptive.”

Disruptive? Sounds like Gwyneth isn’t through emailing Jeff Bezos just yet.