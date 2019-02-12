NJ Politics Digest: A Look at the NJ Congressional Delegation’s Travel Spending

Taking a trip and having someone else pay for it is a perk of serving in congress. But some in the New Jersey delegation appear to be taking advantage of it.

The Asbury Park Press examined disclosure forms and found that U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer and his wife took a six-day, $10,452 trip to Paris that was paid for by the Ripon Society and the Franklin Center for Global Policy Exchange. The purpose of the trip was “enhancing international relations and discussing policy issues between the United States and France.” Gottheimer also attended ceremonies marking the centennial of the end of World War I.

Gottheimer’s staff also took five trips, with a total cost of $11,071, according to the report.

Rep. Bill Pascrell went on the same trip as Gottheimer, with the Ripon Society and Franklin Center paying the $11,369 cost, the report said. Pascrell’s staff didn’t take any trips.

In all, private groups paid a total of more than $104,000 worth of “gift travel for the New Jersey delegation and their staffs, the report said.

That group did not include Reps. Albio Sires and Chris Smith, whose offices took no trips. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, as well as Reps. Frank LoBiondo, Tom MacArthur, Frank Pallone, Leonard Lance and Rodney Frelinghuysen took no trips themselves, even though staff did travel.

Quote of the Day: “New Jersey’s tax subsidy program is so overly generous that it enables the sellers to receive far more money in subsidies than they actually owe in taxes.” — New Jersey Policy Perspective.

Which NJ Congressman Received the Most in ‘Free’ Trips in 2018?

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer of Wyckoff saw a November trip to France as a way “to engage both Democratic and Republican colleagues on critical policy matters, including NATO, ISIS and combating terrorism,” according to a disclosure form he filed for a $11,000-trip paid for by private groups.

The Record Read more

Residents Fleeing NJ, SALT Deductions and ‘Second-Hand Infrastructure’ Are Top 5th District Priorities

Reinstating the SALT deduction, improving infrastructure and keeping residents from fleeing the state top the list of goals for Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of Wyckoff.

The Record Read more

Sexual Assault Claims Roiled Gov. Murphy’s Administration, but Inquiries Have Led Nowhere

The accusation rocked Trenton: A top official in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration claimed that another official had sexually assaulted her during Mr. Murphy’s campaign in 2017. Yet despite the woman’s repeated pleas to Mr. Murphy’s senior aides, her colleague remained in his $170,000-a-year state job for months before resigning.

New York Times Read more

Murphy Law Gave $1.4M in Raises to Some NJ Transit Employees

About 200 NJ Transit employees got a raise totaling $1.4 million last year, thanks to a pay equity law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy last year.

NJ.com Read more

Comptroller Contradicts Murphy on Audit

State Comptroller Philip Degnan contradicted many of the ways Gov. Phil Murphy has attempted to portray portions of his office’s audit of tax incentive programs administered by the Economic Development Authority during a joint legislative hearing Monday.

New Jersey Globe Read more

At EDA Audit Hearing, Lawmakers Voice Concerns About Scope—and Why It Scrutinized Programs No Longer in Effect

A joint legislative committee hearing Monday raised questions about the state comptroller’s recent audit of incentives administered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

ROI-NJ Read more

Murphy Announces $2.8M in Apprenticeship Grants—With Goal of Hiring Nearly 500 Apprentices in Next Year

Gov. Phil Murphy has talked about building apprenticeship programs in New Jersey to help create more middle-class jobs in the state since he began running for the office.

ROI-NJ Read more

Murphy Declares State of Emergency for New Jersey Ahead of Snowstorm

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency starting at midnight ahead of the snowstorm predicted to hit New Jersey Tuesday.

The Record Read more

One of NJ’s Highest Paid Mayors Might Get a $50K Raise

The mayor of New Jersey’s largest city will receive a $50,000 spike to his salary—topping his earnings to $180,000 a year—under a new proposal to give him and his top administrators wage increases.

NJ.com Read more

$11B in Corporate Tax Breaks Under Scrutiny as Gov. Phil Murphy Pushes for New Programs

The $11 billion in taxpayer-funded incentives awarded to New Jersey businesses were under a microscope on Monday as protesters gathered at the Statehouse to demand change and lawmakers questioned state officials about how the tax breaks are doled out.

The Record Read more

Career Academies: The Best Education Tax Money Can Buy?

Each year, hundreds more students apply than will be accepted to a handful of New Jersey’s top, highly competitive high schools. These eager eighth-graders ready their middle school transcripts. They take tests. They write essays.

Asbury Park Press Read more

From Beyoncé​​​​​​​ to Broadway, NJ Is Trying to Protect You From Over-Paying for Tickets

Trying to buy concert tickets online? Looking for a seat at MetLife Stadium or the Prudential Center? A Broadway show? Online searches might turn up websites that appear to be affiliated with the venue but are actually reselling tickets at a significant mark-up.

Asbury Park Press Read more

NJ Catholic Dioceses Unveil Compensation Program for Victims of Clergy Abuse

Victims of clergy abuse from any of New Jersey’s five Roman Catholic Dioceses will be able to seek compensation from a newly launched Independent Victim Compensation Program, the program administrators announced Monday.

The Record Read more

Paterson Faces Possible $10M Bill for Retiree Payments

The city may have to shell out $10 million this year to cover leave-time retirement payments for police officers and firefighters—twice as much as what municipal officials originally expected to pay.

Paterson Press Read more

Ridgewood Weighs Limiting Truck Deliveries Downtown

The Village Council is considering limiting the hours when businesses in the downtown can receive deliveries. While still a discussion at this point, the idea is receiving push-back from business owners.

The Record Read more

Tinton Falls’ 94-Year-Old Mayor Hasn’t Been a Pushover

In his first year as mayor, Vito Perillo has dealt with the curiosity of his age—he’s 94—and also his government experience—he had none.

Asbury Park Press Read more