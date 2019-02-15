NJ Politics Digest: Call It the Christie Effect

Call it the Chris Christie effect.

A Monmouth University Poll found that Sen. Cory Booker’s popularity in New Jersey declined since he announced his bid for the U.S. presidency earlier this month.

Booker earned a 48% approval and a 36% disapproval rating, with the disapproval rating reaching its highest level since he took office in 2013.

“Part of the problem could be that New Jerseyans haven’t fully recovered from Christie’s run (for president) four years ago,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Christie, once wildly popular in the Garden State, left office with the lowest approval ratings of any of the state’s chief executives. He spent a considerable about of time out of state campaigning for the Republican nomination and that, plus the Bridgegate traffic scandal and plus his abrasive personality and several public relations gaffes tanked his standing among New Jerseyans.

The Monmouth poll found that 58% of respondents feel Booker won’t be able to effectively do his job as senator while campaigning for president. However, 50% of respondents said that the senator should keep his seat while he runs, while 43% said he should resign.

While state law was recently amended to clarify that Booker could seek both his Senate seat and the presidency if he wins the 2020 Democratic nomination, most poll respondents said he needed to choose, with only 21% saying he should run for president and Senate simultaneously and 66% saying he should give up his Senate seat if he is the Democratic presidential nominee.

Quote of the Day: “New Jersey is open for business, and now more than ever, Newark is the clear choice as the next presence for Amazon corporate offices,” — Gov. Phil Murphy, after the online retailer announced it was scrapping plans to build a corporate campus in New York City.

Amazon Cancels HQ2 in NYC. Could Newark Get More Amazon Jobs?

Amazon on Thursday said it was canceling its plans to build a corporate campus in New York City.

Although Amazon said it would not reopen its search for a second home, the company did say it plans to expand its tech hubs and corporate locations across the United States—meaning that some cities could still benefit from the tech giant’s backing out of New York City.

Stile: Can NJ Lure Amazon as It Squabbles Over Corporate Tax Breaks?

In one sense, the timing couldn’t be better for New Jersey to renew its efforts to lure a a frustrated Amazon to reconsider Newark for its second headquarters.

A Dozen Power Plant and Pipeline Projects Could Derail Phil Murphy’s Clean Energy Goals

Gov. Phil Murphy will not be able to achieve his ambitious clean energy goals if he fails to stop 12 fossil fuel projects from moving forward, according to a report issued Wednesday by a coalition of environmental groups.

NJ Seeks Financial Advisor on Potential Deals Involving State Assets

Several months after a group of fiscal-policy experts urged the state to catalog all its real estate, roads, and other assets to see if any could be used to help plug New Jersey’s notorious pension-funding hole, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is moving ahead with a plan to do just that.

NJ Awarded Nearly $1.63M in State Aid to Undocumented Students in the Fall Semester

New Jersey awarded nearly $1.63 million in state aid to 513 undocumented students who attended college in the fall and were among the first to apply for the new tuition assistance.

New Jersey, Delaware Agree to Toll Increases for Delaware Memorial Bridge

The governors of New Jersey and Delaware announced Wednesday that they have reached an agreement on a proposal to raise tolls on the Delaware Memorial Bridge to fund the twin-suspension bridge’s upkeep and safety.

NJ Looks to Extend Time Limits on Sex Abuse Lawsuits

Lawmakers and Gov. Phil Murphy have reached agreement on legislation that will extend the statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault to file civil lawsuits in New Jersey.

Bill Could Help Tesla Expand Dealerships in NJ

Tesla may soon be able to open more stores in New Jersey. A new bill would reverse restrictions on the number of direct-to-consumer retail locations an auto dealer can have in the state.

Booker’s Push to Make Lynching a Federal Crime Passes Senate in Unanimous Vote

Legislation making lynching a federal crime co-sponsored by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker won unanimous U.S. Senate approval for the second time in three months on Thursday.

Family Squirrel Hunt? Not So Fast, Say Animal Activists

Animal rights activists plan to protest a squirrel hunt Saturday in Winslow Township.

NJ Restricts Practice Tackling for High School Football

The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association has imposed a dramatic reduction in full contact allowed during the football season.

Englewood Cliffs Police Chief Retires With $587,000 Settlement

Former Police Chief Michael Cioffi is walking away with more than $587,000 after his retirement at the end of January—a retirement that coincided with the settlement of a federal lawsuit he filed against the town in 2016.

An Asbury Park Cop Was Charged With Domestic Violence in July. The Records Are Gone.

Months after an Asbury Park police officer was arrested on a domestic violence charge at a country club wedding, his case has vanished from the court record, leaving the public to wonder about the details and outcome of the simple assault charge.

Ticket-Fixing Judge Faces Disbarment and NJ Board Cites ‘Shocking Abuse’

A former municipal court judge who pleaded guilty to falsifying records as part of a scheme to rake in revenue for the towns he served was recommended for disbarment after what a state disciplinary board called “large-scale fraud” and a “shocking abuse” of judicial power.

NJ Marijuana Legalization: ‘The Bad Outweighs the Good’ Says Barnegat Mayor

Township officials are the latest in Ocean County to mount an attack against the legalization of recreational marijuana, defiantly opposing Gov. Phil Murphy’s efforts to greenlight the pot industry in New Jersey

Jackson Council Condemns ‘Religious Hate,’ Won’t Formally Denounce Rise Up Ocean County

Faced by a crowd of dozens of Orthodox Jews asking them to denounce a controversial Facebook group decried as anti-Semitic, township council members took a stand, but not exactly what the social media group’s critics had in mind.

Paterson Mayor’s Plan for Police Advisory Panel Runs Into Criticism

Mayor Andre Sayegh’s plan for creating a citizen advisory board for police matters is running into opposition from City Council members who say the proposal doesn’t do enough to empower Paterson residents.

NJ District Banned Contest Over Picture of Soldiers With Guns

An American Legion coloring contest that features an image of soldiers with firearms has been re-allowed in one New Jersey school district after an outcry over it being banned in the first place.

