NJ Politics Digest: Christie Reacts to Cohen Testimony

Former Gov. Chris Christie has never been one to hold back, and he certainly didn’t on Wednesday as he analyzed the performance of Republican lawmakers during the Michael Cohen testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill.

“The interesting thing is that there hasn’t been one Republican yet who’s tried to defend the president on the substance,” Christie told George Stephanopoulos in a clip from ABC This Week.

Christie, an early Trump supporter who was later ousted from his post as head of Trump’s presidential transition, noted that House Republicans at the hearing spent their time attacking Cohen’s credibility, but never defended the president from his former fixer’s allegations. Instead, the Republicans seemed more concerned with discrediting Cohen than they did with asking him questions of substance relating to the investigations into President Donald Trump’s possible crimes. Christie said their behavior reflects either a failure on the part of White House or Republican staff to plan a strategy to counter the testimony.

“They knew what was coming with Michael Cohen,” he said.

Christie, who in his new book criticizes Trump’s inner circle at the White House as either being unprepared, “grifters” or “weaklings,” refrained from criticizing the president. Of Trump, who is at a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Christie said, “He’s sitting Vietnam right now fuming…that no one’s defending him.”

Michael Cohen—Trump’s former personal attorney—will serve a three-year prison sentence beginning in May for lying to Congress, tax evasion and campaign violations. Christie said that while Cohen is not a credible witness, he does have corroboration for many of his claims.

Quote of the Day: “I don’t know of anyone that doesn’t come into a position of leadership that doesn’t bring a proven team with them,” — Lizette Delgado-Polanco, chief executive of the state Schools Development Authority, on reports she fired longtime employees at the agency and replaced many of them with people with whom she has close ties.

New Jersey’s Lagging Revenue Has Wall Street Worried, Report Finds

New Jersey’s trailing revenue as budget season fast approaches has one of the three main Wall Street rating agencies worried about the fiscal health of the state, and whether New Jersey might finish this year in the red.

Menendez to NJ Drug Executives: If You Don’t Reduce Prices, We Will

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, fresh off an election win against a former pharmaceutical executive in which drug costs were a major issue, warned industry officials that Congress would move to reduce prices if they didn’t.

After Hiring Allies and Associates, SDA Faces a Test of Its Future

The future of the agency charged with spending $11 billion to build schools in New Jersey’s poorest towns is in doubt as lawmakers are now calling for it to be abolished after an investigation by the USA Today Network New Jersey found politically connected hires and family members replaced veteran employees.

Not Only Commuters Will Be Impacted if Rail Tunnel Closes Before Gateway

A new report from the Regional Plan Association anticipated startling consequences for New Jersey and beyond if the decaying Hudson River rail tunnels are taken down for repairs without new ones being built first, as envisioned by the Gateway project.

‘I Knew We Had a Problem After the Fourth Death’: Failures Led to 11 Wanaque Center Deaths

Inspectors initially blamed poor hygiene for the spread of a virus that killed 11 children at a Wanaque nursing home last fall, but a federal report says the larger problem was that those in charge of the facility didn’t plan for such an outbreak and didn’t respond fast enough when it struck.

Fed Chair Seeks ‘Clarity’ on Whether Cannabis Businesses Can Open Bank Accounts as NJ Considers Legalization

The chairman of the Federal Reserve acknowledged the dilemma faced by legal cannabis enterprises that can’t get checking accounts or accept credit cards because most banks can’t do business with them as long as the drug is illegal on the federal level.

NJ Transit Atlantic City Line, Princeton Dinky to Resume in May

Service on NJ Transit’s Atlantic City Line and the Princeton Dinky will resume May 24.

Burlco Committeeman Apologizes for Comments About Indian Immigrants

Nearly one month after Sam Davis falsely claimed that “all the Indians” in Chesterfield Township, Burlington County, had voted illegally in November, the former township committeeman apologized Tuesday night at a community unity meeting organized by Shreekant Dhopte, who beat him in November by 117 votes.

GOP Lawmakers Seek Ban in E-Cigarette Possession by Minors

In a quest to curb the “alarming” growth of electronic smoking among teens, two New Jersey Republicans have proposed legislation that would subject those under 21 to a $500 fine for possessing any type of e-cigarette device or product.

Camden County Jail Launches Medication-Assisted Drug Treatment Program for Inmates

The Camden County Jail is expanding a program to offer medication-assisted treatment—considered the gold standard for opioid addiction—to its inmates, officials announced Wednesday.

Toms River Condemns ‘Hatred, Bigotry and Prejudice,’ but Not Rise Up Ocean County

Township Council members, in a strongly worded resolution Tuesday, condemned “all forms of expression” that promote hate, bigotry and prejudice, but stopped short of formally denouncing Rise Up Ocean County, a controversial Facebook group decried as anti-Semitic by a multi-faith coalition of religious leaders.

Lakewood SCHI School Founder Guilty on Two Counts, Acquitted on Three

The founder of a Lakewood special education school is guilty of money laundering and misconduct by a corporate official, but not guilty of corruption involving public funds, a jury said Wednesday after deliberating for about 20 hours over four days.

