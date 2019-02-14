NJ Politics Digest: Could Trump Policy Curtail Online Gaming?

Online gaming is big business in New Jersey and a big revenue generator for the state.

NJSpotlight reports that online gaming in the Garden State garnered more than $350 million in revenue in 2018, with about $60 million of that going to the state treasury.

But the Trump administration is threatening to rein in online gaming around the nation with an interpretation of the federal Wire Act that would make such gambling, and possibly interstate lotteries, illegal. That’s a switch from a 2011 Obama administration policy that said the act didn’t apply to online gaming in states that have approved it, according to NJSpotlight. That led New Jersey and Pennsylvania to approve online gambling.

State officials have spoken out against the change in interpretation of the Wire Act. Now state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal—who has raised concerns the federal switch could be the result of influence from casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, a top Trump donor—is seeking any correspondence the Department of Justice has had with Adelson or lobbyists about the issue, according to NJSpotlight.

The report notes that it’s unclear what happens next with the policy. When announcing its interpretation of the Wire Act near the end of January, the Justice Department said it wouldn’t begin enforcing it for 90 days. Those watching the situation say the final determination will likely be made by a federal judge as the dispute appears headed to court.

Quote of the Day: “We want to know who Justice Department officials spoke with, and why they decided to change their minds,” — State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, on a new federal legal interpretation that could ban online gaming.

Cory Booker Won’t Become President Unless He Cleans Up in South Carolina

Cory Booker is on a roll, revving up a standing-room only crowd in a high school cafeteria in this rural town of 3,500. The applause-fest that begins with his ever-positive recitation of bringing Americans together and ends with people swarming him, cell phones at the ready, for selfies with the presidential candidate in their midst.

Will Trump Policy Change Hobble NJ’s Online Gambling Industry?

After getting off to a slow start, online gambling has become an important part of Atlantic City’s ongoing revitalization and a reliable source of revenue for the state. But recent action by President Trump’s administration has created uncertainty in the gambling industry that threatens to sink the state’s success.

Menendez Rallied With Parkland Shooting Victims Last Year, Now He’s Pushing to Ban Gun Magazines Used in Massacres

Just days before the first anniversary of the mass shooting at a South Florida high school, U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez on Tuesday proposed banning gun magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

New Jersey Agrees to Pay Amtrak $182M, Plans to ‘Move Forward Together’

New Jersey’s commuter railroad has agreed to pay $182 million to a settle a years-old debt to Amtrak, resetting a long-strained relationship between the two organizations, officials said Wednesday.

State to Launch Loval Needle Exchanges, Enchance Service at Current Sites

While details remain scarce, New Jersey officials have pledged to launch new local needle-exchange programs and enhance services at the seven existing sites, part of their wider effort to better address opioid addiction and some of its side effects.

NJ Governor, Salty From Early Storm Failure, Has Spent $54M Clearing Roads This Winter

If drivers think they’re seeing more white lines of de-icer on state highways in the days before a winter storms, they’re right.

More Job Losses Last Year for NJ’s Solar Sector, Report Asserts

New Jersey’s solar sector shed 10 percent of its jobs last year, reflecting a nationwide trend of declining employment blamed both on tariffs on solar panels imposed by the Trump administration and on state policy changes.

NJ Rank Slips in School Breakfast Report

New Jersey is lagging on providing breakfast to low-income students, many of whom routinely face hunger, according to a state-by-state analysis from the Food Research and Action Center.

Politician Who Sent Pic of His Genitals Says He’s a Victim of Revenge Porn

A Republican candidate for Assembly says he regrets sending a former campaign staffer a picture of his erect penis.

State Treasurer, in Letter to Legislature, Suggests Tax Incentives Are Hurting Collection of Corporate Business Tax

In a letter to a joint legislative committee Monday that was focused on the state’s existing tax incentives, Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio offered an interesting business case for doing away with the current programs.

189 Clergy Accused in NJ

The names of more than 180 priests accused of sexual abuse were released Wednesday by the state’s five Catholic dioceses. Church prelates say the priests and deacons had been among those credibly accused since the 1940s.

Let the Women Speak, Governor

Gov. Phil Murphy won’t lift the gag order that is blocking women who worked on his campaign from discussing the workplace environment. He must know that this harms his credibility, so it’s reasonable to suspect he’s hiding something even more damaging.

Fired Palisades Park Employee Claims Wrongful Termination Over Sexual Orientation

A former information technology employee believes he was harassed and wrongfully terminated due to his sexual orientation and relationship with a cop who was also fired last year.

