NJ Politics Digest: Democratic Leaders Reach Deal on Legal Weed

The details are still being worked out, but reports are that Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic legislative leaders have finally reached an agreement on legalizing the use of recreational marijuana in the state, according to reports.

Politico reports that the terms of the agreement call for a $42 per ounce tax on the sale of recreational cannabis. Just how the state would tax marijuana sales had been a big bone of contention, with Murphy seeking a high tax rate and Senate President Steve Sweeney and others warning that too high a tax would result in continuing black market sales. Politico quotes sources as saying the agreement to tax marijuana sales by weight “is expected to mitigate any impact a larger cannabis supply might have on the price of pot.”

Under the agreement, Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin have agreed not to stand in the way of Murphy’s appointees to the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

Now that the top Democrats have a plan for bringing legal recreation to the state, the next step will be to ensure there are enough votes to pass the proposal.

Some Democratic legislators, including Sen. Ron Rice, who is chair of the New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus, have supported decriminalization of marijuana but have come out against full legalization of recreational use.

Quote of the Day: “I went into the lion’s den to have a discussion. We didn’t waiver, and people weren’t happy. But we did have an honest dialogue.” — Sen. President Steve Sweeney, on holding a public hearing on his plan to address the state’s pension crisis by cutting back on public worker benefits.

New Jersey Attorney General Seeks Records From Trump Inaugural

New Jersey’s attorney general has stepped into the investigation of President Trump’s $107 million presidential inaugural fund, issuing an administrative subpoena for the fund’s financial records, including any that document fund-raising in the state.

Where Cory Booker Stands on Gun Rights, Legal Weed, Medicare for All, and Trump’s Wall

Drug prices. Legal pot. Green New Deal. Ban the box. Medicare for All. Voting rights.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker has weighed in on all of those issues as he seeks the Democratic nomination for president.

Trump National Emergency Declaration on Border Wall Draws Mixed Reactions in NJ

On Friday, after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, Jorge Gomez said the wall the president wants to build won’t stop others like him from entering the United States illegally.

NJ’s Governor Promised to Clear Weed Convictions. Here’s How Hard That Will Be.

Jeran Crawford was 29 when he first got tangled up with police. He and his cousin were arrested in Irvington in 2010 on 16 counts. He ended up pleading guilty to six charges, including drug possession and receiving stolen property and was hit with two years of probation.

Rutgers Agreed to Interview Murphy Staffer for Job After Call From Governor’s Office but the University Wasn’t Told of Rape Allegation

Under mounting pressure to leave his high-paying job with Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration after allegations of rape began to surface, former senior campaign staffer Albert J. Alvarez started looking for a safe landing months before he resigned in October.

Could Local Unrest Killing Amazon HQ2 Play Out in NJ? Experts Weigh In.

A day after Amazon—and the promise of almost unprecedented jobs and investment—was forced out of New York City due to local opposition from politicians and progressives, two questions must be asked: Should Amazon have been able to foresee this possibility? Could the same scenario happen in New Jersey?

Moran: Murphy’s Romance With Public Workers Could Spell His Doom on Budget

Hundreds of public workers in matching red t-shirts jammed into a packed auditorium in Union County Wednesday night to tell Senate President Steve Sweeney exactly what he can do with his plan to cut their health and pension benefits.

Murphy Sees ‘No Reason’ to Revoke Rules That Force His Campaign Workers to Keep Their Mouths Shut

Under fire for having required his campaign workers to sign confidentiality pacts known as non-disclosure agreements, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he sees no reason to change what he described as a commonplace practice in politics.

NJ Reaches Deal on High School Graduation Testing

New Jersey reached a settlement Friday that offers a clear path for juniors and seniors to graduate after a court declared current public school standardized testing requirements illegal.

PSEG: We’re Not Bluffing About Shutting Down Nuke Plants

PSEG Nuclear yesterday rebuked opponents of its bid for lucrative subsidies from ratepayers to keep its three nuclear power plants open, vowing to close the units unless each is awarded financial incentives, beginning as soon as this fall.

Lawmakers Want Inventory of Lead Water Lines

In a step to get a better handle on the extent of lead contamination in New Jersey’s drinking water, a Senate committee yesterday passed a bill that would require public water systems to inventory the number of lead service lines in their systems.

NJ Transit Asks Federal Judge to Dismiss Worker Injury Lawsuits

NJ Transit has asked a federal judge to dismiss dozens of worker injury lawsuits filed under a federal law that has protected railroad employees for more than a century, but from which the agency claims it is immune.

Cashless Tolls: Lawsuit Claims New Jersey’s $50 Fines for Toll Violations Could Be Illegal

A class action lawsuit is challenging New Jersey’s tolling authorities’ ability to charge $50 fines for toll violations.

Safety Concerns Prompt Lawmakers to Mull Sales Ban on Baby Walkers

Accidents involving baby walkers send roughly five infants to the hospital each day—some with serious, lasting injuries. And while the popular devices are safer now, some state lawmakers want to make the Garden State the first in the nation to ban their sale entirely.

Cory Booker 2020: Democratic Presidential Candidates Introduce Themselves to Voters

Five Democratic senators vying for their party’s nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020 fanned out across the country Saturday to campaign and meet voters.

Andy Kim Town Hall: Nine Things the New District 3 Congressman Want You to Know

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim hosted his first town hall meeting in Ocean County, the second overall in District 3.

The 18-Mile Light Rail in South Jersey Is Coming, but Not for Another 6 Years

The 18-mile commute time by light rail from Glassboro to Camden looks like it’s coming in now at just under six years.

Woman in Wildwood Arrest Banned From Beach After Plea Deal

A Philadelphia woman whose violent arrest at the beach over Memorial Day weekend last year was captured on video has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Haddonfield Deputy Mayor Charged With Assaulting Borough Police Officer

Haddonfield Deputy Mayor Jeff Kasko has been charged with assaulting a borough police officer in an incident that began after a confrontation with a process server who tried to deliver divorce papers to him at his home, authorities said Friday.

KKK, Anti-Muslim Facebook Posts Somehow Didn’t Get Town Employees Fired

The three Hamilton Township employees that shared offensive posts on Facebook last week have received counseling and sensitivity training according to a statement issued by Mayor Kelly Yaede.

Only 2 Years Out of High School, These 20-Year-Olds Are School Board Presidents

They’ve snagged the distinction of being among the youngest school board presidents in New Jersey.

WNY Mayor Files Ethics Complaints Against Town Attorney; Political Foes Call It a Lie’

West New York Mayor Felix Roque has filed ethics complaints against the town’s attorney, making claims that his political foes derided as “completely false” and “groundless.”

