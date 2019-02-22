NJ Politics Digest: Dems Move to Force Trump Tax Disclosure to Remain on State Ballot

The Democratic-controlled state Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would bar President Donald Trump from the state ballot in 2020 if he does not disclose his tax returns.

The bill is similar to one approved in 2017 but it was vetoed by former Gov. Chris Christie, one of Trump’s most outspoken supporters.

With Democrat Phil Murphy now governor and his party controlling both houses of the state legislature, it’s likely the bill will be the first such measure approved in the nation.

Democrats in states across the country have looked to such a law to force Trump, who has bucked recent tradition and refused to disclose his tax records, to make them public.

Supporters of such plans say they would help highlight any potential conflicts of interest that might preclude a candidate from serving in the nation’s highest office. But critics contend that such laws aren’t only illegal, they also could set a precedent that will have states adding all types of requirements for candidates seeking a ballot position.

The Record reports that when the plan was considered in 2017, Republican state Sen. Joe Pennacchio proposed amendments that would have the rules also apply to state elected officials—a move that Democrats defeated.

Quote of the Day: “It is so obvious with this president that had voters known some of what seem to be his business interests, he may not have been elected president,” — State Sen. Loretta Weinberg, sponsor of the bill to bar presidential candidates who don’t release their tax returns from the New Jersey ballot.

Showdown Averted: Murphy and Top Senate Democrats Seek Compromise, Avoid Veto Vote

The state Senate on Thursday abruptly abandoned a planned vote to override Gov. Phil Murphy’s veto of a bill to help the homeless in New Jersey.

Senate Approves Increase in Contribution Limits, Transparency

A bill that would force independent advocacy groups to disclose their donors was approved by the New Jersey Senate today.

NJ Property Taxes: These Towns Saw the Biggest Spikes

The average New Jersey property tax bill last year increased by just under 1 percent, the smallest increase homeowners have seen in the past 20 years.

Reports Warn of a Toxic Disaster Waiting to Happen in NJ

A new report finds dozens of New Jersey chemical facilities storing billions of gallons of toxic waste are located in flood plains near rivers and streams and could be flooded in the event of a major hurricane or powerful nor’easter.

NJ Senate Passes Graduation Testing Bill

A bill allowing the state to give graduation proficiency tests to high school students in any grade level has cleared the New Jersey Senate, which voted 21 to seven in favor of the measure Thursday.

How NJ Hopes to Achieve a More Diverse Teacher Pool

On a typical school day, more than 163,000 students in New Jersey never learn from a teacher of color.

Move to Cover Drones in Tresspassing, Invasion of Privacy Laws

Citing a need to ensure state law keeps up with the latest technology, more than a dozen legislators are backing a measure that would add drone operators to New Jersey’s trespassing and invasion of privacy statutes.

Booker Has Near Universal Support From New Jersey’s Democratic Establishment

New Jersey’s Democratic establishment is notoriously fractious, but it’s in lockstep behind U.S. Sen. Cory Booker’s presidential run.

Golden: Governor May Have Learned Hard Lesson From Last Budget Standoff

Call it monetization, leveraging or just plain old-fashioned borrowing against what is already owned, but the recent move by Gov. Phil Murphy to turn state assets into cash to close an impending budget gap is a short-term response to the far more serious and systemic issue of how the state raises and spends public money.

Money? What money? NJ Weighs Keeping Lottery Winners Anonymous

So you’ve won the lottery and suddenly you find you have a bunch of new relatives. Distant cousins. A long-lost half-sister.

NJ University Agrees to Help Students With Food Allergies After Feds Step In

Rider University will make changes to the way it serves meals on campus following a former student’s complaint that the university did not accommodate students with food allergies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Rise Up Ocean County Calls Freeholders Benedict Arnold After Condemnation

The Board of Freeholders have unanimously passed a resolution “opposing and condemning the administrators, creators and many of the activities of Rise Up Ocean County,” the Facebook group that the county’s Orthodox Jewish community—and a growing list of elected officials and multi-faith leaders—have deemed anti-Semitic.

NJ Law on Surprise Medical Bills Could Help Shape Similar Federal Legislation

Last year, New Jersey ended a nearly decade-long fight over surprise medical bills—as in, protecting consumers from getting them—when Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and crafted by many of the state’s top health care executives.

Paterson Spent $89,000 on Police OT During Jameek Lowery Protests

The city paid a total of $89,000 in overtime to police officers deployed during five protests last month over the controversial and still-unexplained death of Jameek Lowery, public records show.

Pay Hike for Jersey City Public Safety Director Puts Him in $200K Club

Jersey City Public Safety Director James Shea joined a very exclusive club this year when he became one of three city workers to make more than $200,000.

