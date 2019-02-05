NJ Politics Digest: Feds Refuse Blame for NJ Transit Woes

Federal transportation officials weren’t having any of it when Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials tried to blame them for delays in returning service to three suspended NJ Transit rail lines.

Murphy and other officials had said service on the Atlantic City rail line, the Princeton Shuttle and the Raritan Valley Line couldn’t be restored until the state received approval from the Federal Railroad Administration.

The state had suspended service on the lines while it worked to install federally mandated Positive Train Control systems on NJ Transit trains. Now that the state has completed that work, Murphy said the federal shutdown was delaying the FRA approvals needed to restore service on those lines.

Not true, the FRA responded, according to a report on NJ.com. An FRA spokesman said that since NJ Transit voluntarily suspended the service, it may restart that service whenever it likes.

NJ Transit officials are now claiming they will restore service once they address the manpower issues and equipment problems that led to 2018 being a nightmare of a year for commuters.

While not committing to a firm date to restore service, state officials have said April 1 is the earliest to expect it, according to the report.

Quote of the Day: “The totality of these bills is just a recipe for taxpayer disaster two or three years down the road,” — John Donnadio, executive director of the New Jersey Association of Counties, on Gov. Phil Murphy signing the $15 minimum wage bill.

Feds Say NJ Transit Can Resume Service on Suspended Rail Lines Whenever It Wants

NJ Transit doesn’t need federal approval to resume service on three suspended rail lines that were sidelined for months to install Positive Train Control, Federal Railroad Administration officials said.

Guess Who’s Not Happy About New Jersey’s New $15 Minimum Wage

As New Jersey’s minimum wage has risen through the years and business owners have protested their rising costs, one class of employer has been exempt: the government.

Gov. Phil Murphy Signs NJ $15 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law

After years of rejection by a Republican governor and many months of dispute between Democrats, New Jersey has joined the national movement to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

NJ Public-Worker Pensions Paid $670M to Investment Managers Last Year

The pension fund for public workers in New Jersey paid more than $400 million in fees and $268 million in bonuses to investment managers in the fiscal year that ended in June, according to an annual report of the State Investment Council.

New Jersey Casinos Lose $4.6M on $34.9M in Super Bowl Bets

New Jersey gambling regulators say its sportsbooks lost $4.6 million on $34.9 million in Super Bowl wagers, the first major sporting event for bettors since sports gambling was legalized in the state last year.

The $11B Question: Smart Growth Coalition, NJPP Debate Controversial Audit of EDA’s Tax Incentive Program

The headlines and talking points were easy: The state spent $11 billion on tax breaks for huge companies—with little to show for it.

Report: Undocumented Workers Hired, Fired, at Trump Property in Camden County

Officials at a Trump golf course in Camden County declined Monday to discuss a report that they had fired several undocumented workers, one of whom had been employed for 16 years.

Sanders’ New Jersey Chairman Still Undecided

Former Democratic State Chairman John Wisniewski, who served as chairman of Bernie Sanders’ New Jersey campaign in 2016, isn’t ready to pick a candidate to take on Donald Trump next year.

Environmentalists Raise Questions About Salting of NJ Roads

New Jersey commuters won’t soon forget the snowstorm that stalled the northern part of the state last November 15. A few inches of snow brought traffic to a halt because the roads weren’t salted. Since then, the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy has had the brine and salt trucks out at even the mention of snow. But some environmentalists say that strategy is not without risk.

Rutgers Students Who Protested for Minimum Wage Increase Are Fined $750 Each

On the same day Gov. Phil Murphy signed the $15 minimum wage bill into law, a group of Rutgers University student activists who campaigned for that cause on campus pleaded guilty to criminal charges that stemmed from a minimum wage protest.

LGBTQ Activist Babs Siperstein, Namesake of New NJ Birth Certificate Law, Dies

Barbra “Babs” Casbar Siperstein, a prominent New Jersey LGBTQ rights activist and the first transgender member of Democratic National Committee member, died Sunday. She was 76.

Sensitivity Training May Soon Be Required For NJ High School Coaches

A proposed law advancing through the Legislature aims to toss discrimination and harassment out of high school sports—negative practices the lawmaker who sponsors the bill says he’s all too familiar with as a head football coach.

Christie Won’t Rule Out Presidential Run in 2024

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Monday said he isn’t ruling out a presidential run in 2024, adding that he would only do it if he could “see a pathway to victory.”

Flawed Lakewood Master Plan Allows Homes at Eagle Ridge Without Street Improvements

It took dozens of hours in contentious public meetings and more than a year for planning officials here to hash out a master plan to guide growth.

NJ District 13 Assembly: Scharfenberger Throws His Hat In for the Seat

Monmouth County Freeholder Gerry Scharfenberger announced his plans to run for New Jersey Assembly exactly a year after he was appointed to the Board of Chosen Freeholders. He was elected to the seat in November.

Waldwick Facing $6.75M in Pending Lawsuits

The borough is facing $6.75 million in pending lawsuit claims related to a borough administrator who was fired in September.

