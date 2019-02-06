NJ Politics Digest: (If It Matters) Booker Says He Has a Girlfriend

Cory Booker is widely acknowledged as being articulate and intelligent. And now we can also add “taken” to that list of attributes.

“I got a boo,” Booker said, according to a report on NJ.com.

The junior New Jersey U.S. senator and presidential candidate on Tuesday told radio station WWPR-FM that he has a girlfriend, though of course he wouldn’t divulge her name.

As NJ.com notes, the former Newark mayor has been linked to Chanda Gibson, executive director of the Council of Urban Professionals; Instagram poet Cleo Wade; actress and author Mindy Kaling; and actress and activist Rosario Dawson.

The last unmarried person to win the White House was New Jersey’s own Grover Cleveland in 1885. Booker pointed out that he has two years before there’s any possibility that the occupant of the White House would face an electoral change—that’s plenty of time to change his marital status, according to the report.

But Booker implied that in 2020, what a politician does with his free time is no longer as big a deal as it once was.

“If Donald Trump could get elected president at this point with the personal life that he has, then anybody can,” he told the radio station, the report said.

Cleveland, by the way, did get married once he won the White House. That relationship became an indelible part of American culture when it produced his first child “Baby Ruth” Cleveland.

Quote of the Day: “There’s going to be no break any more for the middle class taxpayer. No break,”—Assemblyman Anthony Bucco, on a state measure that would improve family leave benefits for workers in New Jersey by levying a projected $360 million tax increase on the middle class.

Family Leave Expansion, Plus Higher Tax, on Verge of Approval

A bill that would improve family leave benefits for workers in New Jersey by levying a projected $360 million tax increase on the middle class appears likely to be signed into law by mid-March by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Democratic Congresswomen Wear Suffragette White to Trump’s State of Union in Show of Feminine Solidarity

Democratic Women in the House of Representatives showed up for Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday wearing white as a symbol of solidarity.

Pennsylvania, NJ Officials Ask Feds to Withdraw ‘Deeply Troubling’ Online Gaming Rule

The attorneys general of New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Tuesday asked the U.S. Justice Department to withdraw a “deeply troubling” legal opinion that state-sanctioned online gambling may violate federal law, which has thrown the internet gaming business into disarray.

Here Are the Details on When and How the $15 Minimum Wage Will Be Implemented in New Jersey

A week after Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced a deal to raise New Jersey’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, the public got its first look at the details of how it would happen.

Congestion Pricing May Be Coming to NY. What’s the Impact on NJ?

New Jersey drivers already pay tolls to enter Manhattan via Hudson River crossings. What if they had to pay more on top of that?

Alvarez’s Boss on Transition: Top Administration Official Must Have Approved Hiring

The former director of personnel for Gov. Phil Murphy’s transition team testified Tuesday she does not know who hired Al Alvarez for his post at the Schools Development Authority and said she was never told to curtail his job responsibilities.

Gateway Program Launches Unprecedented Pitch Procurement Process

Gateway Program Development Corp. announced it launched a virtual data room to provide potential bidders with important technical information about the Hudson Tunnel Project.

Lawmakers Approve Mechanism to Support Arts Through Property Taxes

In what’s being hailed as a potential boon to the arts in New Jersey, the state Assembly has approved a bill allowing local governments to seek voter approval for a tax levy dedicated to artistic and cultural projects in their communities.

Case Closed Against Sen. Bob Menendez After Committee Finds That He Paid Back All Gifts

Nearly a year after the Senate Ethics Committee “severely admonished” U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez for ethics violations that nearly derailed his political career, the committee has declared its case closed.

Rep. Chris Smith Talks Trump, Immigration and Gun Politics at St. Rose High School

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, the only Republican representing New Jersey in Congress, met with St. Rose High School students ahead of President Trump’s State of the Union address and talked politics, legislative priorities and his work to end human trafficking.

In This Way, NJ Transit Trains Are No Safer Now than Half a Century Ago.

If you ride NJ Transit trains, consider this sobering reminder from members of the National Transportation Safety Board: Trains are no safer from the crashes a critical braking system could prevent than they were almost 50 years ago.

Casino Control Commission to Decide on Ocean Resort Casino Ownership Transfer Deal

State gaming regulators will consider approving a complex financial arrangement Wednesday that would set the stage for an ownership transition of Ocean Resort Casino.

Atlantic City Casino Employment Up 20 Percent at End of 2018

With the addition of two reopened properties, casino employment at the end of 2018 was up more than 20 percent compared to the same time the year before, according to data from state gaming regulators.

A Month Later, Paterson Still Waiting for Autopsy Results in Jameek Lowery Case

Authorities have yet to provide an official explanation for the death of Jameek Lowery a month after the 27-year-old Paterson man recorded a frantic Facebook live video at the city’s police headquarters in which he said officers wanted to kill him.

Lakewood SCHI founder’s $1 million corruption trial begins

The founder of a lauded special education school in Lakewood on Tuesday faced 14 strangers who, over the next several weeks, will dig through financial documents and weigh other evidence to determine if he goes home an innocent man or goes to prison.

Eagle Ridge Development Public Hearing in Lakewood Postponed by Judge

Plans to build hundreds of homes on the site of the Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Lakewood hit a speed bump Tuesday, when a judge ordered a 30-day postponement of a public hearing on the controversial proposal.

