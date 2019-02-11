NJ Politics Digest: If NYC Doesn’t Want Amazon, Newark Still Does

Amazon is reportedly reconsidering its plans to locate its HQ2 project in New York City, and that’s fine with the folks across the Hudson River.

ROI-NJ reports that state officials from New Jersey have been busy selling their location as an alternative if plans to settle in the Big Apple don’t work out.

On Friday, The Washington Post—which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos—reported the online retailer was considering abandoning its New York City plans amid opposition from local activists. Amazon had selected the Long Island City section of New York for part of its HQ2 project, which is expected to bring about 25,000 high-paying jobs to the area.

The ROI-NJ report quotes anonymous sources who say New Jersey officials have let Amazon know they are interested in taking over the project if the NYC plan falls through. Newark was one of the finalists in Amazon’s site search. New Jersey officials say Newark is a natural second choice, since Amazon officials involved in the NYC deal are familiar with the area.

But, the source also told ROI-NJ that New Jersey officials haven’t been given any indication Bezos and Amazon are serious about walking away from the New York City plan.

Quote of the Day: “I tell Democrats all the time—I don’t want to bash Republicans. They’re Americans too,” — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, while campaigning for president in Iowa.

Chance 2 at HQ2? NJ Has Been Courting Amazon for Weeks, Source Tells ROI-NJ

ROI-NJ Read more

Cory Booker Spreads Upbeat ‘We’re All in This Together’ Message in His First Iowa Caucus Campaign Swing

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker launched his Iowa caucus campaign Friday with a pledge to inspire Americans to stop fighting and start stitching the country back together.

Des Moines Register Read more

‘This Golf Course Was Built by Illegals.’ Trump’s NJ Club Hired Undocumented Workers for Years, Report Says

There was a pipeline of workers who illegally crossed the U.S. border from Costa Rica and ended up with jobs at President Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf courses, according to a report in The Washington Post.

NJ.com Read more

Legal Weed Soon?

New Jersey leaders have made significant progress on plans to legalize marijuana in New Jersey and could move forward on new legislation as early as next week.

NJ.com Read more

Woman Hired for NJ State Job Forced to Resign After Sexual Harassment Allegations Surface

An employee at the Schools Development Authority—who is related to the agency’s chief executive officer—resigned Friday after top officials there learned she had been accused of sexual harassment in a previous public job.

The Record Read more

Stop-Gap Attempt to Avoid Chaos as Court Action Awaited in PARCC Case

Two efforts are ongoing to maintain passage of the PARCC test as a state graduation requirement—just for the next few years—in order to ensure continuity for today’s high school students. Either measure will depend on the support of Gov. Phil Murphy, who has long promised to eliminate PARCC testing and has yet to weigh in on allowing its continued use.

NJSpotlight Read more

$1B Autism Bill Would Bolster Support for Those Who ‘Age Out’

Over the past several years, as diagnoses have mushroomed, society has developed an increasing number of resources to help children with autism and their families.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Joe Howarth Will Seek Re-election

Assemblyman Joe Howarth (R-Evesham) says he will seek re-election to his 8th district seat despite losing the backing of the Burlington and Camden GOP organizations.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Nobody in This Entire Town Pays School Taxes. Can It Last Forever?

Ask most people from New Jersey about their property taxes and you’re likely to get a sigh or glare or just a string of furious expletives.

NJ.com Read more

NJ Must Pay Point Pleasant Beach Couple $330K for Taking Land for Dune

A borough couple was awarded $330,000 Feb. 7 as compensation for the loss of about 60 percent of their oceanfront property to accommodate a federal beach replenishment project.

Asbury Park Press Read more

EDA Chief to Testify in Legislative Probe of Tax Breaks

The head of the Economic Development Authority, the agency tasked with overseeing billions of dollars in state tax breaks, is expected to testify at a Feb. 11 legislative hearing on the effectiveness of those incentives, NJBIZ has learned.

NJBiz Read more

‘A Clear Money Grab.’ Politicians Vote to Allow Bigger Donations to Their Own Campaigns.

Before Thursday night, if your company worked for the borough of Roselle Park, you couldn’t donate much money to the politicians who would vote on your contracts. Not anymore.

NJ.com Read more

Sen. Anthony R. Bucco Undergoing Treatment for Throat Cancer

Veteran Republican state Sen. Anthony R. Bucco (25th District) has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Daily Record Read more

Asbury Park Director Claims City Wants to Fire Him for Whistleblowing

A city director alleges in a lawsuit that top officials are trying to fire him because he blew the whistle on misconduct by city employees.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Paid Parking Is Coming to Freehold Borough

Council members introduced a $150,000 bond ordinance Monday night that will fund the purchase and installation of parking meters in borough-owned parking lots.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Campos, Treasurer Fined $22K for 12-Year-Old Hoboken Campaign Finance Reporting Violations

Former Hoboken Councilman Christopher Campos, who is currently serving a 30-month federal sentence for a cab-leasing scheme, and his campaign treasurer were fined more than $22,000 for 12-year-old campaign finance reporting violations, the state election commission announced.

Jersey Journal Read more