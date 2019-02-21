NJ Politics Digest: Lawmakers Seek to Override Murphy Veto

It’s no secret that there’s no love lost between Gov. Phil Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney. The two Democrats have been at loggerheads since Murphy first ran for office. Now, NJ.com reports that the feud is heading to a new level as Sweeney prepares to override the governor’s veto of a bill that supporters say will prevent chronically ill and disabled people from becoming homeless.

Murphy, who regularly touts his progressive agenda and raised taxes last year by $1.4 billion to fund it, vetoed the measure, saying the state couldn’t afford it. Murphy claims the bill could eventually cost the state $100 million or more, according to the report.

But Sweeney, who sponsored the measure, says Murphy recently signed a measure to provide the state horse racing industry a $20 million per year subsidy, according to the report. The bill was passed with overwhelming majorities in the Assembly and Senate, though it’s not clear how many supporters would be willing to cross Murphy on the issue.

Quote of the Day: “No matter how you do the math, whatever the analysis is, the only faithful evaluation of the state of the black community in New Jersey is that things ain’t right,” — the Rev. Charles Boyer, on pressing the Murphy administration to reward support of the African American community by acting on social issues important to members.

Editorial: Gateway Tunnel Project Represents a Real Emergency

A recent letter writer to The Record and NorthJersey.com described President Donald Trump as “governing by tantrum.” That’s certainly an apt description for a man who has declared a national emergency to attempt to raise funds Congress refused to allocate to build an unnecessary border wall with Mexico. And the term, “tantrum,” also comes to mind when weighing the Trump administration’s announcement that it plans to cancel $929 million in funding for a California high-speed rail project.

U.S. Supreme Court Limits State and Local Authorities’ Power to Seize Property

In a decision that could have wide-ranging impact, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday sharply curtailed state and local authorities’ power to seize residents’ property, saying to do so violates the constitutional protection against excessive fines.

Cory Booker Included on Hit List of Coast Guard Lieutenant, Reports Say

Prosecutors say a Coast Guard lieutenant is a domestic terrorist who wrote about biological attacks and had a hit list that reportedly included prominent Democrats, including presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker.

Black Voters Push Murphy for Change

Gov. Phil Murphy got near-unanimous support from African American voters in the 2017 election, with 94 percent of those who voted choosing the Democratic governor.

Weinberg Calls on 67 Women to Push Murphy to Sign NDA Ban

State Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg on Wednesday penned a letter to dozens of women who had spoken out about the legislative inquiry into Katie Brennan’s rape allegation, urging them to lobby Gov. Phil Murphy to sign a bill that would ban the use of some non-disclosure agreements in some instances.

Why Weed May Not Be Legal in NJ This Year

For months, the state’s top Democrats have been haggling over how much to tax legal marijuana. Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin have said they have agreed on how to tax weed, but details still need to be worked out.

Treasury Gives Breakdown of Tax Credits’ Impact on NJ Revenue for Next 4 Years

New Jersey Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio raised a few eyebrows earlier this month when she stated in a letter to the Legislature that the state is anticipating losing $1 billion in revenue annually over each of the next four years due to the potential utilization of tax credits.

Is NJ’s Student Transportation System Ripe for Savings?

New Jersey’s school districts spend well over $1 billion annually on student transportation. That’s more than they spend each year on things like school administration and capital improvements.

Deal Reached on Graduation Rules for NJ Seniors and Juniors

The state and groups that successfully sued over how PARCC gets used as a high school testing requirement have reached a court-approved agreement clarifying how current seniors and juniors qualify for graduation.

Oil Companies Should Not Be Allowed to Start Blasting Off Jersey Shore, Lawsuit Says

Until the federal courts decide whether to block seismic testing in the Atlantic Ocean, oil companies should not be allowed to begin the process, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

NJ Court Issues Big Ruling on Disability Payments for Volunteer Firefighters

Volunteer firefighters who are injured are entitled to disability payments in New Jersey even if they do not have a full-time, paying job when they are hurt, a unanimous state Supreme Court decided in a case that could have implications for 30,000 emergency service volunteers and that could increase municipal costs.

Proposed Law Requires Changing Stations in Mens’ Restrooms

Under a proposed state law, public places—restaurants, retail stores and libraries, for example—with a diaper-changing station in its women’s restroom would be required to install one in the men’s restroom as well.

Amendments to Beach Access Bill Run Afoul of Conservationists

A supposedly consensus bill to guarantee the public’s access to beach and waterfronts in New Jersey is floundering once again as conservation groups balk at new amendments.

Republican Sworn In to Westwood Council Seat After Legal Challenge Ends

After months of legal challenges in a razor-close Borough Council election, Republican Raymond Arroyo was sworn in to office.

Freehold Borough Puts Its Paid Parking Plans on Hold

Freehold Borough will put its plans for parking meters on hold until officials gain more input from downtown business leaders, the town’s leaders said.

Jersey City Councilman Files Charges Against Man Accusing Him of Harassment

A municipal court hearing on a harassment charge filed against Jersey City Council President Rolando Lavarro was postponed Wednesday because Lavarro has filed competing charges against the complainant.

Here’s How Much NJ Taxpayers Have Paid So Far for Sex Assault Investigation

An investigation launched by Gov. Phil Murphy to examine how his administration responded to allegations that a former top staffer raped a campaign supporter has cost New Jersey taxpayers about $22,500 so far, records show.

