NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Still Won’t Disclose Donors

He still won’t say who’s donating the money to the group behind the ads, but Gov. Phil Murphy is benefiting from more than $503,000 worth of promotion for his progressive agenda, according to a report by the New Jersey Globe.

New Direction NJ spent a total of $503,750 on lobbying in 2018, including $411,966 on ads airing on cable TV in which the governor prominently appears, according to the report.

Murphy’s former campaign manager, Brendan Gill, helps run the group, which had promised to disclose who had donated money to it, but then reneged on the pledge. Murphy says he supports transparency in government—but also won’t disclose who is funding the ads he stars in.

A bill intended to force dark money groups such as New Directions had seemed likely to pass in the state legislature, and Murphy voiced his support. But once it appeared likely to pass, it was amended and then stalled.

Quote of the Day: “A major reason for public support of the current proposal is the expectation it will boost tax revenues,” — Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray, on a new polls that shows 62 percent of state residents support legalizing recreational marijuana use.

NJ to Join Suit Challenging Trump’s National Emergency Declaration for Border Wall Funding

New Jersey will join California and several other states in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to access billion of dollars in military funding to erect a wall at the southern border, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Monday.

The Record Read more

NJ Marijuana Legalization: Legal Weed Supported by All Age Groups, Says Monmouth Poll

Support for legal weed in New Jersey has hit a high-water mark.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Murphy to Sign Expanded Family Leave Law Offering NJ Workers More Time Off, Better Pay

New Jersey’s paid family leave program is about to become more generous, allowing workers to take twice as much time off after childbirth or to care for a sick family member.

The Record Read more

Gun Left Out, Rotting Food a Significant Threat to NJ ICE Detainees

An inspector general’s report about the condition of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility at the Essex County Jail found “significant health and safety risks.”

NJ101.5 Read more

Van Drew Targeted for Defeat by National Republicans

Although he’s taken moderate stances on national issues, Congressman Jeff Van Drew is on the National Republican Congressional Committee’s “offensive targets” list for the 2020 cycle, as someone the party particularly wants to defeat.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Belleville Councilwoman Pushes Against Vaccination Bill

Belleville Councilwoman Naomy De Peña is pushing to stop the legislature from passing a bill that would remove the state’s religious exemptions to vaccinations.

New Jersey Globe Read more

State Can’t Seize Atlantic City Piano Tuner’s House With Eminent Domain, Court Rules

A New Jersey appellate court has sided with Atlantic City piano tuner Charlie Birnbaum in his long-running fight to keep his family home in the shadow of the Ocean Resort casino from being seized by the state through eminent domain.

Inquirer Read more

Wegmans Cuts Some Prices for Two Weeks Because of Government Shutdown

Wegmans is reducing prices for some of its food items until March 2 because of effects from the government shutdown.

The Record Read more