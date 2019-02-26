NJ Politics Digest: NJ Resident Satisfaction Dropped to Record Low

A new Monmouth University Poll has found that residents’ satisfaction with living in the state dropped to a record low. Only 11% of residents say New Jersey is an excellent place to live, while 39% say it’s a good place. Meanwhile, 32% say living here is fair, and 17% rate it as poor, according to the poll.

Last year, 54% said New Jersey was either an excellent or good place to live, compared to 50% this year.

“The state rating has bounced around the last few years, but this latest result marks a precipitous drop from any prior reading,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Monmouth’s Garden State Quality of Life Index score, which is based on five of the poll questions, is now +13, a decline from +18 in April 2018 and +25 in July 2017. The index’s high for the past eight years was a +31 in April 2012, when Chris Christie was governor.

The index saw its biggest declines in the southern counties of Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, while Essex and Hudson counties also saw big declines. The index rose in Ocean and Monmouth Counties, the only two counties in the state to see increases.

The poll found residents give better ratings to their own cities or towns, with 67% saying they are excellent or good.

“New Jerseyans seem to separate their views of the state as a whole from how they feel about their own neighborhoods. The question is how much longer this can go on before statewide problems override the benefits of living in their local community,” said Murray.

Federal Changes to Family Planning Funding Spark Outrage in NJ

Regulatory changes to the federal program that sustains Planned Parenthood and other health care providers have sparked serious concerns among health care advocates in New Jersey, where residents in 13 of the 21 counties depend on a single, federally funded-clinic for affordable women’s health and family planning services.

NJSpotlight

NJ Assembly Approves ‘Parking Tax’ to Fund Mass Transit Accessibility

Parking in one of New Jersey’s six largest cities could become a bit more expensive under a bill the state Assembly approved on Monday.

NJBiz

Atlantic City Rail Passengers Still Stranded by NJ Transit

The public meeting called by NJ Transit big wigs was held last Thursday evening in the cavernous train station left dormant since September by the suspension of the Atlantic City rail line.

Inquirer

Cleaning House to Install Family, Associates: Questionable Murphy Admin Hires Continue

Gov. Phil Murphy put the vice chairwoman of the Democratic State Committee in charge of an agency responsible for nearly $11 billion in school building projects in the state’s poorest areas, an agency that was created after a mismanagement scandal.

The Record

New Jersey Ranked One of the Safest States in the Country

New Jersey is one of the safest states in the country according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

Asbury Park Press

In NJ Politics, Follow the Money, If You Can

It’s no secret that money fuels politics. If you want to know why things are the way they are, you follow the money. Unfortunately, that’s no easy task.

NJ101.5

Booker Preaches Positivity, Touts Local Ties in Las Vegas

Sen. Cory Booker highlighted his family’s ties to Las Vegas while delivering a Sunday sermon casting his presidential campaign as a movement to bridge American divides through social justice.

Associated Press

Should New Jersey Embrace Portable Retirement Savings Plans?

New Jersey may join a small list of states including Oregon and Vermont in creating “portable IRAs,” or retirement plans you can take with you, even if you change jobs.

Inquirer

Starting March 1, Buying Concert Tickets in NJ Will Be Safer

Soon you should have an easier time navigating the internet for face-value concert, show and sporting-event tickets.

NJ101.5

Murphy Says He’ll Try to Change Trump’s Mind on Gateway Tunnel in Face-to-Face Meeting

Previously President Donald Trump indicated he would support funding for the Gateway Tunnel project.

NJ.com

Lawmaker Wants Instant Receipts for E-ZPass

As more and more consumer transactions occur electronically, using technology that sends a receipt directly to a mobile phone or email account, a New Jersey lawmaker is insisting that the state’s major toll roads should provide the same service for motorists who use E-ZPass.

NJSpotlight

Students Weigh In on How to Fix New Jersey’s School Segregation Problem

The grownups have been in talks in Trenton for months—without results so far—to identify solutions to racial segregation, an issue that plagues New Jersey schools.

The Record

Paterson District Adds Halal Offerings to Student Lunch Menu

Students at two city schools were offered lunches prepared according to halal culinary standards on Monday, part of pilot project catering to the city’s large Islamic population.

Paterson Press

Golden: Either Voters’ Rights Are Constitutionally Sacrosanct, or They Are Subject to Partisan Motives

If the Legislature has its way—and it appears increasingly that it will—voters in 49 states will exercise a choice for President in 2020. New Jersey will not.

InsiderNJ