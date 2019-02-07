NJ Politics Digest: Weinberg Slams Report on Brennan Case

A report commissioned by Gov. Phil Murphy to examine his administration’s hiring practices in the wake of a sexual assault scandal is being slammed by critics for failing to answer a fundamental question: Who gave the man accused of raping a Murphy campaign volunteer a highly paid state post?

As NJSpotlight reports, a state legislative committee investigating the hiring of Al Alvarez for the $140,000-per-year state post has called numerous Murphy administration officials, none of whom seem to know who hired Alvarez.

Alvarez, who denies the allegations against him, resigned his post after Murphy campaign volunteer Katie Brennan told her story to the Wall Street Journal. Brennan has said she went to the newspaper after trying for more than a year to get the Murphy administration to do something about Alvarez’s hiring.

When the scandal became public, Murphy claimed he knew nothing about the situation and commissioned the probe by former state Supreme Court Justice Peter Verniero. But on Wednesday State Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg blasted the 73-page report that concluded the administration acted in good faith in responding to Brennan’s charges, Politico reports. The report blames “the system” for failing Brennan, and says Murphy wasn’t responsible for hiring Alvarez.

“This report…fails to meet any reasonable standard for an investigation into the serious allegations of sexual assault, the screening practices for hiring public employees, the failure to take responsibility by key officials, the continued failure to find out what went wrong and the reasons why no real actions were taken to address the plight of the alleged assault survivor,” Weinberg, who co-chairs the legislative committee investigating the scandal, said in a statement, according to Politico.

Quote of the Day: “It’s concerning that Alvarez, a close confidant of Governor Murphy, apparently was treated as the person who needed to be protected, not his accuser or others who worked around him,,” — Republican Sen. Kristin Corrado, on the Murphy administration report into its hiring practices after a high-level member of Murphy’s administration was accused of rape.

Weinberg Slams Verniero Report, Says It ‘Falls Short’

State Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg slammed the Murphy administration’s internal report on its hiring practices in the wake of the Al Alvarez scandal as more of an effort to exonerate officials rather than an investigation.

Brennan: Confidentiality Rules Were ‘Weaponized to Try to Silence Me’

Katie Brennan said Wednesday evening that an independent investigation into the handling of her sexual assault allegations missed the mark by not criticizing the “gross misuse of confidentiality” by Gov. Phil Murphy’s aides.

Gov. Murphy Enacts New Rules for Sexual Misconduct Investigations

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced changes in how the state handles sexual misconduct allegations following his administration’s problematic response to a state worker’s sexual assault complaint against a campaign official.

Study: NJ Ranked Among Top 3 States Benefiting From Immigration Economy

New Jersey is one of the top three states in the nation benefiting from an immigration economy, according to a new study by WalletHub.

Mary Pat Could Be Congressional Contender, Pundits Say

Political experts think former First Lady Mary Pat Christie would make for a strong congressional candidate, but that’s only if she actually wants to run.

Should You Be Able to 3-D Print a Gun at Home?

A lawsuit filed in New Jersey argues that state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s efforts to stop the online proliferation of 3-D printed gun plans violate the constitutional rights to free speech and bear arms.

Gov. Phil Murphy Signs Alyssa’s Law, Named for NJ Teen Killed in Florida School Shooting

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Wednesday called “Alyssa’s Law” that requires New Jersey public schools to install silent panic alarms that can be activated in case of an active-shooter situation.

No, NJ Residents Won’t Pay a ‘Rain Tax.’ But There May Be Fees to Solve Runoff Problems

Scores of New Jersey communities are prone to chronic flooding. The state’s rivers, bays and lakes and even some of its most serene brooks are routinely hammered by runoff pollution.

Sister Jean’s Kitchen in Atlantic City Will Close Thursday

Sister Jean’s Kitchen, Atlantic City’s renowned soup kitchen and community space for the poor and homeless, is in desperate need of a miracle. At least that’s what the Rev. John Scotland is hoping for.

Mallory Grossman: Girl’s Death Inspires Anti-Bullying Measure

The death by suicide of a 12-year-old girl and her mother’s grief that created an “Army” may help strengthen the fight against bullying in schools.

Ocean Resort Casino Lost $23M in 5 Months, ‘Not in Compliance’ Since November

After losing nearly $23 million in its first five months of operation, Ocean Resort Casino was approved by state regulators Wednesday for a complex financial deal so it can continue to operate during an ownership transition.

There’s a New ‘Gender X’ Option on NJ Birth Certificates. Here’s How It’s Going to Work

New Jersey made history this month by becoming the fourth state in the nation to create an alternative option on its birth certificates beyond male and female.

Pennsylvania Landfills Are Making NJ Smell ‘Like a Rotten Egg,’ Residents Say

Along Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown, a riverfront city across the Delaware from Bucks County, a putrid stench hangs in the air.

A Woman Accused an NJ Candidate of Sexual Harassment, GOP Fired Accuser

A woman who worked for the Mercer County Republican Committee before the November election says a candidate sent her obscene, sexual text messages—including a picture of his genitalia.

WWII Vet From Passaic Spotlighted in Trump’s State of the Union Address

Irving Locker waved and smiled as he stood next to other World War II veterans in the House of Representatives chamber while President Donald Trump recognized them for their contribution during D-Day.

Paterson Unveils Details on Plan for Extra $2.9M in Sewer Fees

Most city homeowners may have to pay an extra $40 to $60 on their sewer bills this spring under Mayor Andre Sayegh’s $2.93 million plan for solving the city’s current budget crisis.

Council Balks at Paterson Plan to Demolish 28 Vacant Buildings

City officials want to demolish 28 vacant, privately owned buildings in various sections of Paterson on the grounds that the shaky structures pose a danger to the public.

Middletown Picks Toll Brothers for Luxury Townhouses, Affordable Homes in ‘Town Center’

A residential development that is key to a contentious plan to transform the last major tract of untouched township land into a “town center” has taken a small but crucial step forward.

Lofty Plan to Honor the Musical Legacy of Camden’s Victor Building Is Scrapped. A Recycling Firm Is Moving In.

A grandiose plan to revive and restore Camden’s great musical history at one of the last remaining RCA Victor buildings has hit a sour note. Instead, the place where Frank Sinatra signed a contract and Fats Waller made phonograph recordings has been sold for $13.5 million to a South Jersey metal recycling firm.

Man Gets $95K in Lawsuit vs. Paterson Over Car Crash

The city has agreed to pay $95,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed he was seriously injured in a 2016 motor vehicle collision involving a municipal health division employee.

