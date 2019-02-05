The Best Hotel Pop-Ups and Parties for New York Fashion Week 2019

With the thrill of the holidays behind us, it’s hard not to feel like our future is nothing more than a long stretch of subzero temperatures and heavy parkas. But if February is often New York City’s coldest month of the year, it’s also when fashion hits a fever pitch. The actual shows and collections remain the main attraction of New York Fashion Week (which this year runs from February 8 to 16), but the runways aren’t the only places offering up countless surprises and endless possibilities. Hotels are also getting in on the action, collaborating with designers for special deals, hosting intimate concerts and even handing out free sex cookies (which may be exactly what we need for these long frigid nights).

Below, the best hotels pop-ups and parties for NYFW 2019.

Dream Downtown x Hanky Panky

The Dream has partnered with cult favorite lingerie brand Hanky Panky for an exclusive underwear collection, which will be sold within its suites throughout the month. But you don’t have to be a guest at the hotel to take advantage of the collab, as it’s hosting a pop-up in its lobby on February 15 where anyone can peruse Hanky Panky delicates. They come at a discounted price of $22, and you can get them personalized for free. Starting February 8; 355 W. 16th St.

The Frederick Hotel x Flower Bodega

Vibrant bouquets are the perfect tonic for the dreary gray winter. This fact is not lost on Flower Bodega founder Aurea Sanabria Molaei, who is bringing cheerful blooms to the Frederick Hotel this month. The floral pop-up will offer custom mini arrangements on the first floor of the Tribeca stay throughout NYFW, so stop by and smell the roses—or whatever other varieties it has on display. February 8 to February 16; 95 W. Broadway.

11 Howard x Zadig & Voltaire

The Soho-based hotel is hosting a pop-up with Zadig & Voltaire in The Library, where attendees can shop for items by the designer and check out customizable fabrics and merchandise. Open to anyone who wants to embrace their inner French fashionista. February 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; 11 Howard.

11 Howard x Moon Juice

It’s a busy week for the Howard, which is also partnering with the plant-based, Goop-approved Moon Juice for a pop-up on February 7. All guests will receive complimentary Sex Dust cookies and can select from beverages including the Brain Dust Latte, Beauty Dust Matcha and Spirit Dust Chai to rev up for their next FW event. While the free sex cookies are available one day only, Moon Juice and 11 Howard have announced plans to collaborate in the future. February 7; 11 Howard.

Sixty Soho x Y7 Studio

Fashion Week can be stressful (the gridlock alone is enough to give us hives), which is why Sixty Soho has partnered with Y7 to hold a pop-up relaxation class. “We Flow Hard Vinyasa” at the Soho studio is by invitation only and exclusively for Sixty Soho guests who want to stretch and recenter before they throw themselves into the busy show schedule. Wellness beverages like kombucha and coconut water will be on tap. February 6 at 9:30 a.m.; 430 Broome St.

Gramercy Park Hotel x Rose Bar Sessions

Gramercy Park Hotel will bring back its Rose Bar Sessions on February 5, just in time for Fashion Week. The invite-only shows featuring musical guests happen monthly, but they’ve been on pause for nearly a year. February 5; 2 Lexington Ave.

Baccarat Hotel x Lily Qian

Afternoon tea at the Baccarat just got even more special. Guests dining there on February 8 can head to the library area of the Grand Salon, where fashion illustrator Lily Qian will sketch portraits of them for a very reasonable $35. February 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., 28 W. 53rd St.

Baccarat Hotel x Maison Atia

Luxe faux fur brand Maison Atia is also shaking things up in the Baccarat’s Grand Salon. Its entire current collection will be available at the hotel’s monthly Fashion Privé series. February 5; 28 W. 53rd St.