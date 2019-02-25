The Complete List of Oscars Winners

The 91st Academy Awards have finally arrived and even though this is Hollywood’s biggest night of the year, we know you all have busy lives of your own. Not everyone has time to sit through a three-plus hour slog of beautiful rich people giving each other golden statues. So for the sake of time-saving efficiency, we’ll be updating this list of Oscars winners throughout the night to save you some frantic Googling.

Here are all the nominees for all 24 categories with the winners in bold.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Director

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Best Actor

Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams (Vice)

Marina de Tavira (Roma)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen and Ethan Coen)

BlacKkKlansman (Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)

A Star Is Born (Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters)

Original Screenplay

The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)

First Reformed (Paul Schrader)

Green Book (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly)

Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)

Vice (Adam McKay)

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

“All the Stars” (Black Panther)

“I’ll Fight” (RBG)

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns)

“Shallow” (A Star Is Born)

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Documentary Short

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Cinematography

Cold War (Lukasz Zal)

The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)

Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)

Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)

A Star Is Born (Matthew Libatique)

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story