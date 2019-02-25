Live in Richard Avedon’s Clifftop Montauk Beach Home For $495,000 This Summer

If you’re interested in taking a Hamptons home this summer, consider one with a celebrity pedigree. Famed late fashion photographer Richard Avedon’s former Montauk home is currently on the rental market, but staying there will cost you.

The 3,500-square-foot retreat is located on the Montauk bluffs, with picture-perfect views of the water. “It’s right up on a cliff,” Douglas Elliman broker Paul Brennan, who has the listing for the 3,500-square-foot home, told Observer. “The ocean views, location and the privacy really stand out.”

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The house is listed for $495,000 for the entire summer, if you’re looking for a getaway from Memorial Day to Labor Day. But if you’re not in need of a Hamptons house for every single month this été, then you’re looking at spending between $125,000 to $375,000, depending on the amount of time and particular month. This is the first time the home has been listed as a rental, and it has already received plenty of interest—Brennan told Observer the home has been rented out for April and May already.

Avedon, who passed away in 2004, built the home in 1980 and held onto it until 2000. There was a major restoration on the five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom property about a decade ago; the owner, Fred Stelle of Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects, updated the entire home. “He did the interiors with a little contemporary flair, but still in keeping with the older style house—it’s very well done,” Brennan explained. “All the bathrooms and kitchen were redone, it’s all first-rate.” The home is also being presented fully furnished, so it’s move-in ready.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry, with a stone-framed fireplace and a lengthy wooden table. There are built-in bookshelves and shiny wood floors throughout the home, as well as cozy details like various window seats.

Elsewhere on the property there’s a pool, caretaker’s cottage and a one-bedroom guest house, plus a fire pit and a staircase that leads residents down to the private beach.

“It’s a mixture of a country feel, and yet you have this wonderful ocean view, and it’s just pretty spectacular,” Brennan said. As for who would be most interested, “It’s private enough for if you want total seclusion, but it’s also a great family compound.” We suppose we will just have to wait and see who takes up summer residence in Avedon’s former digs.