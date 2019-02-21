Trump’s Latest ‘Targeted Attack’ on California? Ending Fuel Emissions Negotiations

The White House announced it would end negotiations with California over a federal plan to limit fuel emissions.

Accusing the California Air Resources Board (CARB) of failing “to put forward a productive alternative” to the Trump administration’s proposed legislation, the White House said it will move forward “to finalize a rule later this year.” The decision to terminate talks came following concerns from California over the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule—which would limit the state’s ability to impose heavier emissions regulations on cars, as outlined by the Obama administration’s Clean Air Act.

Abandoning negotiations with the CARB is the Trump administration’s latest swipe at California’s policy initiatives—which have recently become personified by public clashes between Trump and the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom. Last week, Trump demanded on Twitter that the state send back $3.5 billion in federal funding it received during the Obama years for the recently shuttered high-speed rail system. In response, Newsom clarified the rail would run through his state’s central valley, adding, “This is CA’s money, allocated by Congress for this project. We’re not giving it back.”

California now wants to scale back their already failed “fast train” project by substantially shortening the distance so that it no longer goes from L.A. to San Francisco. A different deal and record cost overruns. Send the Federal Government back the Billions of Dollars WASTED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

The president revisited the stalled project on Wednesday, accusing the governor of orchestrating a “different deal and record cost overruns.”

Newsom on Thursday called the White House’s termination of talks with CARB “another targeted attack on CA by the Trump administration.”