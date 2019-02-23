Exclusive: Watch Street-Side Karaoke With Senator Tim Kaine

In a world of bitter blistering partisan politics, sometimes, it is important to take a breather and enjoy a karaoke session. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Hillary Clinton’s former running mate, seems to think so. Here is a fun video so wholesome it will make you sick—Sen. Tim Kaine singing ‘God Bless America’ on a street-side in Brooklyn.

When asked what inspired her to invite Kaine to sing a duet, Dr. Kit Hecker replied, “Senator Kaine gave a talk and played his harmonica, showing his love for music. So, I decided to ask him to sing with me!”

Subscribe to Observer’s Politics Newsletter

Sometimes it’s the simple things that bring us together. Tweet at me @RichieBlueEyes what makes you happy amidst the chaos in todays political world. God Bless America, folks!

Video: Richie Hecker

Backup Singer: Dr. Kit Wong

[Full Disclosure: Richie Hecker and Dr. Kit are in a relationship.]

Richie Hecker is a technology entrepreneur and investor—read his full bio here.