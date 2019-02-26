Drew Barrymore’s Favorite Turks and Caicos Resort Has a Rosé Bar and Overwater Lounge

Drew Barrymore is currently busy filming The Stand In in the very chilly streets of New York, but she did manage to sneak in one last tropical getaway before she got back to work. Earlier this year, the actress made her way down to Turks & Caicos in the Caribbean for a girls-only getaway, where she vacationed at the Wymara resort in one of the hotel’s luxe new villas. The hotel was previously known as the Gansevoort, but the rebrand was announced at the end of January.

Barrymore didn’t stay holed up in her fancy accommodations—she made her way to the 7,000-square-foot infinity pool at the hotel, sipped margaritas in one of the poolside island pods and pampered herself at the spa. Below, everything you need to know about the chic Turks & Caicos resort.

The very sleek, nautical rooms start at $605 a night.

The hotel is composed of 91 rooms, including 32 suites and two penthouses, all of which are decorated in a more contemporary, sleeker vibe than you’d normally expect in the Caribbean. With a white and blue color palette, they’re a little reminiscent of a Greek isle. You can also opt for a studio room, which comes with its own full kitchen if you happen to want to cook a bit on your getaway—personally, we think room service is a better call.

But the seven villas are an even more luxe, super private choice.

If you’re looking to emulate Barrymore, go for one of the four- or five-bedroom villas, but make sure you’re saving up—they start at $5,500 a night. Each one has a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen and two private pools, including an infinity pool. There’s also a sunken outdoor fire pit and an over-the-water swimming platform with direct ocean access. They have a similar aesthetic as the hotel rooms, but are all located on a hillside overlooking the Turtle Tail bay.

Opt for a Sugar Scrub or Caicos Coco Calmer at the spa.

The spa is composed of three treatment rooms, with private shower gardens and two additional couples spa suites. Sure, it’s not the biggest spa you’ll find on a tropical island, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a delightfully soothing retreat, with treatments like a Sugar Scrub (a very fancy exfoliating situation) or the Caicos Coco Calmer (which involves a foot massage, coconut body polish and coconut oil). The therapists use Eminence Organic products, including Barrymore’s chosen body scrub, and are able to provide Thai massages and reflexology sessions.

Rosé fans must visit the Pink Bar.

The Pink Bar on Grace Bay Beach is open daily and is dedicated to everything rosé—seriously. It has a curated menu of rosé wines and champagnes, along with coordinating snacks that you can enjoy during as the sky turns to the pink shade the establishment is named for. Oh, and serves up plenty of Insta-ready floats. But if you’re looking for the more traditional dining options, there’s Stelle (the fancier choice, with seating that looks out at the infinity pool and an indoor bar and lounge, with dishes like tuna tartar, lobster linguine and fresh sushi) or Zest (a more casual, oceanfront spot, with items like jerk chicken salad and mahi mahi).

Even more villas are in the works.

The hotel is working on new amenities like a tennis court, 25-meter lap pool, game room and additional gym, plus a Sunset Bar. Next up are even more sleek villas, which you can actually take as your own—five pre-construction villas are expected to be listed for sale soon.