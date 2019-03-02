How to Do Spring Break Like a Grown-Up

It’s a tricky time of year: You’ve almost—almost!—made it through winter, but summer still seems so far away. The best way to forge ahead? Planning a nice little getaway before Memorial Day. Sadly, entering the real world means that a wild, off-the-rails spring break isn’t always an option, but now that you’re not 19, do you even want that anyway?

If you are able to jet off for an escape—one that doesn’t involve body shots or screaming children, but falls happily somewhere in between—we’ve got you covered. Here are the best vacations to book for a perfectly adult, perfectly glamorous spring break.

Turtle Island (Fiji)

This 500-acre private island in the Yasawas in Fiji is strictly adults-only. It’s composed of just 14 beachfront villas, each of which comes with a personal concierge and a Fijian host. There are no less than 10 beaches, with experiences like kayaking, scuba diving, horseback riding and mountain biking, as well traditional local Kava and Meke ceremonies. We highly recommend going for a two-person dinner on the floating pontoon in the Blue Lagoon, where your meal is served by boat as you dine in the water. $2,100 a day (all-inclusive), Turtle Island Fiji.

Kurà (Costa Rica)

The eco-friendly boutique resort is located in Uvita, on the southern Pacific coast of Costa Rica, and you need to be older than 16 to check in. The hotel has only eight suites, all of which offer views of the Pacific Ocean. The two master suites have private infinity pools, but the other accommodations are all perfectly nice, too, with an airy aesthetic complete with high bamboo ceilings, terraces, king-size beds, sliding glass doors and double rainfall showers. Guests can soak in the huge saltwater infinity pool and hang in the outdoor lounge, bar or spa. If you’re in a more adventurous mood, you can take an off-property tour and go diving, whale watching or waterfall hiking. From $750 a night, Kura Costa Rica.

Sands Hotel & Spa (Palm Springs)

The Sands Hotel & Spa opened last spring, and it’s one of the most Instagrammable spots on this list. It’s located in Indian Wells, right by Palm Springs, and is the result of a collaboration between PRG Hospitality and the Kardashian-approved designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard.

The Moroccan-inspired, midcentury-style hotel is for guests 21 and over, so you (hopefully) won’t find any overeager college freshmen in sight. It has 46 rooms and suites, and they’re all a soothing deep emerald green with blue accents and a dusty millennial pink—see, still young!—background (they also come fully equipped with Acqua di Parma bath items). Its restaurant, The Pink Cabana, is opening in April, and it also has a new spa with three treatment rooms. From $299 a night, Sands Hotel & Spa.

Hotel Wailea (Maui)

This Relais & Châteaux property in Maui, Hawaii, reopened after a $15 million renovation less than five years ago as a 72-suite, adults-only getaway. It’s all about personalized, couples-friendly programming here: a two-person cruise in a vintage Porsche, a duo spa treatment with a Lomi Lomi massage and coconut milk bath, a mixology class, kiteboarding lessons. The 15-acre resort also offers “kid-ulting” activities, like a poolside floaty menu (guests can sail along in a giant unicorn, peacock or flamingo) with some 21-plus cocktails. Speaking of the pool, there are also plenty of residential-style cabanas, so you can just move in and soak up the sun. From $550 (low season) and from $850 (high season), Hotel Wailea.

Ventana Big Sur (Big Sur)

Getting to Big Sur is a trek all on its own, but that exclusivity is part of what makes a trip there so special. Ventana Big Sur is a hilltop resort in the California town, with 59 rooms available only for those 18 and over. The rooms are decorated with lots of leather and wood, and have soaking tubs, fireplaces and glass jar nightstand lamps filled with beach sand. Big Sur is all about nature and relaxing, so try out the Mountain Pool and Japanese Hot Baths, and make sure to dine at the Sur House, with its ocean-view terrace. There’s also an Alila Experience Program, in which guests can take art classes with local artisans and hiking excursions that include photo workshops and wild foraging. From $675 a night, Ventana Big Sur.

Marquis Los Cabos (San José del Cabo)

Yes, it is possible to do Cabo like a fancy adult. Marquis Los Cabos is in the San José del Cabo, right outside the very aggressive nearby party scene that is summed up by Kristin Cavallari’s Laguna Beach–era “What happens in Cabo,” but moving on… The Leading Hotels of the World member is composed of 207 suites (no standard rooms here, and the smallest is 605 square feet) and 28 villas. It is also adults-only, which means you’ll find plenty of very mature drinking activities that are grimy-bar free—think luxe tequila and wine tastings. And it’s all-inclusive, so you’ll want to take advantage of the five restaurants, three pools and spa. From $520 a night, Marquis Los Cabos.