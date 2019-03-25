Everything We Learned About Apple’s New Streaming Service

At long last, Apple has mercifully unveiled some details connected to its new streaming service after endless months of mystery. Instead of a long and rambling introduction, let’s get down to the answers we’re looking for and everything we learned from Apple.

Here’s what you need to know, entertainment lovers.

Apple TV+



Between ESPN, Disney and Apple, the “+” is having a major cultural resurgence right about now. Take that, Math teachers! Tim Cook announced that his company’s original programming platform will be known as “Apple TV+” and that, as expected, it will be made available through the Apple TV app and will be accessible through all Apple devices. It will be an ad-free service with on-demand access available both off and online, so content will be downloadable. Good to know for all the commuters out there.

New exclusives will hit the service every month; by our count, Apple has more than 30 originals publicly known to be in varying levels of development as of this writing. Apple TV+ will be rolled out internationally from the get-go in more than 100 countries. Though there were rumors of a mid-April launch date, programming heads Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg (formerly of Sony TV) noted a Fall start date.

As a whole, Apple is attempting to thin out the TV bundle and as part of the Apple TV app’s update, viewers will be able to choose which channels and shows they receive.

Notably, no information was given regarding the pricing of Apple TV+, its potential third-party packaging of other services such as HBO and Showtime, its release schedule or the number of originals it plans to house.

Apple TV+ Content

We mentioned that Apple has at least 30 known originals in development as of this writing and several key creators and stars were on hand to present a first look at their shows.

Steven Spielberg kicked things off by discussing the revival of his critically acclaimed sci-fi anthology series, Amazing Stories. The show is receiving a generous budget, but will have to do battle with Netflix’s Black Mirror and Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access. “We want to transport the audience with every episode,” Spielberg said.

Next up, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston officially announced the title of their splashy new drama, which sparked quite the bidding war when it went up for sale last year. The series is called The Morning Show and is “seen through the eyes of two aspirational female characters,” and promises to be “a high velocity thrill ride that poses questions without easy answers,” according to the duo. It will following the inner-workings of a popular cable morning news show and the relationships formed by the cast and crew.

Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard then took the stage to preview their new sci-fi drama See, which hails from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. “See takes place in a world in which the Earth was devastated by a virus that left only a few million survivors. And those survivors, each and every one of them, emerged blind,” Momoa said. The series takes place centuries after that cataclysmic event at a time in which humanity has existed for so long that the idea of real sight is disputed by living humans. “See is a journey in which we discover something entirely new about ourselves and the world,” Woodard said.

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani was up next to present Little America, an anthology inspired by true immigrant stories that he co-created with his wife Emily Gordon. The pair previously worked together on the critically acclaimed rom-com The Big Sick. “Some are funny, some are romantic, some are thrilling,” Nanjiani explained. “The immigrant dream is the American dream and understanding that will help us connect with each other.”

J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles then took the stage to discuss their upcoming musical dramedy Little Voices. The show will follow a “promising but flawed” young woman living in New York and will appeal to “everyone who has ever been looking for their voice,” according to the duo. Bareilles, a talented singer-songwriter, performed the show’s opening theme to enthusiastic applause.

Finally, it was Oprah Winfrey’s turn to close out the content presentations. Winfrey had signed an overall production deal with Apple for both scripted and unscripted series, though no specifics had been announced. She revealed she has two Apple documentaries in the works: one exploring the toll of sexual harassment in the workplace and another multi-part doc focused on mental health.

A sizzle reel of footage from a handful of Apple’s series was shown. Production value will not be an issue for this streaming service.