This Season’s Best Checked Luggage Will Make Your Next Getaway a Stylish Breeze

As much as we want to cram every last shoe into that trusty carry-on bag, sometimes you just need more space. But finding something with a little more heft doesn’t have to mean sacrificing taste and convenience. Whether you’re embarking on a weeks-long getaway abroad or taking an extended work trip, we’ve found the best checked luggage to help you glide through the airport—and well beyond—with style and ease.

Subscribe to Observer’s Travel Newsletter

Deux Pêches Left Bank Valise

Making the trek to Nice? Or just have a long jaunt home to see Mom? Whatever your next excursion is, Deux Pêches will bring a bit of the French Riviera to it. This 19-inch valise fits everything and looks très français with its leather straps, rubber handle and combination locks in lieu of a zipper. $220, Deux Pêches.

Horizn H6 Check-In

Launched in 2015, the Berlin-based smart travel brand offers a ton of colorways with polycarbonate shells. This spacious check-in bag has a removable smartphone and tablet charger and location tracking in case it gets lost or stolen. It also comes with a lock, compression pad and laundry bag, though the most unique feature is the yearlong access you’ll get to Horizn Go, the brand’s personal travel assistant. $451, Horizn.

Tumi Worldwide Trip Packing Case

This Tumi is a classic and checks all the right boxes—it’s very light, fits tons of clothing, and has a lock and four wheels that rotate 360 degrees. Plus, the clean, shiny black exterior never gets old. $795, Tumi.

Calpak Terrazzo Large Luggage

Calpak is proof that you can buy a big, sturdy and very cute suitcase for less than $200. The Terrazzo print is the newest member of its Marble collection, with two packing compartments and various dividers. The hardshell bag is super lightweight, and it has spinner wheels, a TSA-approved lock, multiple zippered dividers and an expandable option so that you can squeeze in that extra outfit (you know, just in case). $190, Calpak.

Victorinox Connex Large Hardside

Victorinox is the same brand that created the Swiss Army Knife, so, yeah, you can trust them. This hardside bag has eight silent Lisof wheels (four doubles), so you’ll be swishing around no problem. It also has an expandable packing compartment and an integrated multitool (inspired by that famous knife) that includes a SIM card replacement tool, an ID tag and a pen. Why not? $399, Victorinox.

iFLY Hard-Sided Large Fibertech

iFLY’s latest launch is its Candy luggage, which comes in lots of cheerful shades guaranteed to stand out on the carousel. This large piece has electroplated everything—trolley, wheels, handles and zippers. It’s incredibly well made and, more important, very reasonably priced. $79, iFLY.

Away The Large

There’s a reason you always hear glowing reviews about Away—it’s chic and practical and won’t empty your bank account. Available in a plethora of Instagrammable colors, the shell-style Large is ultra roomy and very simple to wheel around. In addition to a TSA-approved lock, it comes with its own laundry bag. $295, Away.

Bric’s Spinner Trunk

Bric’s 32-inch trolley-style spinner trunk has a lightweight shell made of Makrolon polycarbonate for maximum resistance to scratches and shocks. Its two interior compartments and TSA-approved lock are great, but come on, it’s really about those vegetable tuscan leather finishes. $725, Bric’s at Paul Stuart.

Rimowa Essential Lite Check-In Large

This polycarbonate bag is Rimowa’s lightest suitcase yet. It doesn’t have the same aluminum status as the German brand’s priciest luggage, but it does come in plenty of glossy colors. Its features include a TSA-approved lock, its patented wheel system (mounted wheels on cushioned axels) and a Flex Divider for all those clothes you just had to bring. $750, Rimowa.