Buy Hard: Bruce Willis Snapped Up a $9.8 Million Brentwood Park Mansion With Its Own Spa

Bruce Willis has returned to Los Angeles, and in a big way. The actor hasn’t maintained a West Coast home since 2014, when he sold his Beverly Hills mansion for $16.5 million, but now he’s back. Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, just handed over $9.8 million for a brand-new home in the exclusive Brentwood Park neighborhood.

The gated, traditional-style house spans 13,048 square feet and has a large entry foyer. The oversize kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a whole lot of marble, including its backsplash, countertops, a large center island and an additional breakfast bar.

The formal living room features a marble-encased fireplace and built-in bookshelves, while the dining room contains two chandeliers and a glass-enclosed wine vault.

There’s another fireplace in a family room as well as in the master suite, which has double walk-in closets and a balcony. There’s also a truly palatial, marble-bedecked bathroom with a massive glass-door shower and separate tub.

Sliding-glass pocket doors lead to the outside, where you’ll find two cabanas, a barbecue, a spa and a pool, plus numerous alfresco dining areas. Also of note: the lower floor of the house, which flaunts various fancy amenities including a gym, a cushy home theater and the pièces de résistance—an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a steam room (for those rare rainy L.A. days).

We’d been wondering if the Willises were planning any big moves, considering their recent real estate activity. The couple sold their sprawling Upper West Side duplex at 271 Central Park West for $17.75 million last year; Willis said they simply weren’t spending as much time there as they’d like. The “downsize” ended up being a $7.9 million residence at One West End, but sure.

Perhaps they’ll next hunt for a Los Angeles vacation home—they did, after all, recently list their 22-acre property upstate in Bedford, N.Y., for $12.95 million.