Emma Stone Listed Her Charming Beverly Hills Cottage for $3.9 Million

Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone is calling it quits in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. Stone purchased her four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom residence in the Los Angeles neighborhood for $2.48 million back in 2012, but after seven years, she’s ready for a change.

As such, Stone is now listing the 3,862-square-foot home for sale, as first reported by Variety, with a $3.9 million price tag. Stone, however, isn’t the first famous face to reside in the cottage-style abode, as it was previously owned by late British actor Dudley Moore.

Stone completed a major renovation on the cozy two-story Coldwater Canyon home, which was built in 1954. The Beverly Hills house now features hardwood floors, lots of patterned wallpaper and colorful paint throughout.

The double-height living room is painted pale blue, with a fireplace encased in a white brick wall. It’s open to a dining area, and like the other rooms on the main floor, has access outside via French doors, per the listing held by Compass broker Stacy White.

The eat-in kitchen is fitted with Wolf, SubZero and Miele appliances, with a farmhouse-style sink, white cabinetry, dark countertops and a center breakfast island. There’s also a “bonus room,” which we personally think is just a spare space that didn’t end up in use as a bedroom, that is equipped with a wet bar, closet and a full bathroom with a spa shower.

Outside, there’s a covered patio area as well as a heated pool.

It doesn’t look like Stone has made any other West Coast purchases just yet, nor any major buys in New York. We suppose we’ll just have to wait and see where she ends up going next.