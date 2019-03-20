Emma Stone Listed Her Charming Beverly Hills Cottage for $3.9 Million

Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone is calling it quits in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. Stone purchased her four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom residence in the Los Angeles neighborhood for $2.48 million back in 2012, but after seven years, she’s ready for a change.
As such, Stone is now listing the 3,862-square-foot home for sale, as first reported by Variety, with a $3.9 million price tag. Stone, however, isn’t the first famous face to reside in the cottage-style abode, as it was previously owned by late British actor Dudley Moore.
View this post on Instagram
BROKERS OPEN 11-2pm!!! 4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3,862 Sqft. · 9,099 Sqft Lot (BRING BUSINESS CARDS TO ENTER) This 3,862 square foot cottage in BHPO has recently been overhauled into a warm and inviting entertainer's dream home! An expansive chef's kitchen is the heart of this privately gated property and boasts a 60-inch double oven Wolf range, additional Wolf steam oven, Subzero refrigerator and freezer with additional drawers, Miele built-in coffee maker, double Miele dishwashers and plenty of counter space to prepare and serve family and guests. The large eat-in country kitchen offers space for a sofa and chairs in front of a built-in television in the center island. The living and dining great room with a gorgeous fireplace has ample storage and is light-filled with french doors leading to a stone back patio. An upgraded and heated pool is surrounded by a grassy lawn and plenty of colorful flower beds. The home's four bedrooms include a master with fireplace, two walk-in closets (one for clothes and the other for shoes/handbags), a built-in travel closet with room for luggage storage and a bathroom with shower and free-standing tub. A washer/dryer closet in the master bathroom is convenient second laundry room. Two additional bedrooms are connected by a full bath and the fourth bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. Sweeping mountain views can be seen from the second story grand media room – playroom – bonus room complete with wet bar, storage closet and full bath with oversized spa shower. Other features of the home include a large laundry room and powder room convenient to all living spaces. The home is very well designed with extra storage and security systems in place.
Stone completed a major renovation on the cozy two-story Coldwater Canyon home, which was built in 1954. The Beverly Hills house now features hardwood floors, lots of patterned wallpaper and colorful paint throughout.
The double-height living room is painted pale blue, with a fireplace encased in a white brick wall. It’s open to a dining area, and like the other rooms on the main floor, has access outside via French doors, per the listing held by Compass broker Stacy White.
The eat-in kitchen is fitted with Wolf, SubZero and Miele appliances, with a farmhouse-style sink, white cabinetry, dark countertops and a center breakfast island. There’s also a “bonus room,” which we personally think is just a spare space that didn’t end up in use as a bedroom, that is equipped with a wet bar, closet and a full bathroom with a spa shower.
Outside, there’s a covered patio area as well as a heated pool.
It doesn’t look like Stone has made any other West Coast purchases just yet, nor any major buys in New York. We suppose we’ll just have to wait and see where she ends up going next.