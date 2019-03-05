Facebook Announces Tributes Feature on Memorialized Accounts

Facebook is continuing its foray into grim, post-mortem social networking.

Mark Zuckerberg and Co. are giving users a chance to add a section where friends can write touching “tributes” after their death. Facebook is describing it “as a space on memorialized profiles where friends and family can post stories, commemorate a birthday, share memories and more,” as TechCrunch reports.

The addition is the latest in a list of accommodations Facebook has made in recent years for “dead accounts,” such as trusted “legacy contacts” to take over your profile or update your profile and cover photos and accept friend requests on your behalf.

The tributes feature has only been rolled out in select markets, and will only be available for those with the legacy account settings turned on for their eventual death.

The current post-death legacy settings include other offerings by Facebook, which calls Memorialized accounts “a place for friends and family to gather and share memories after a person has passed away.” They also show the word “Remembering” in front of the person’s display profile name to help differentiate them from “alive” accounts.

And while friends can currently share memories on memorialized profiles’ timelines, the tributes section will only show funeral-style eulogies on their page. As TechCrunch notes of the feature’s help page, Facebook promises to keep tributes separate “from timeline posts based on the info we’re given.”

As always, privacy is in question when it comes to Facebook, but the company states that only your legacy contacts will have administrative power to show or hide incoming tributes. However, they will not be able to log into the deceased person’s account or read their messages.