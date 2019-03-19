Instagram Is Even Closer to Becoming the Ultimate Shopping Destination

Instagram is making it even easier for you to impulse shop during your feed scroll.

The social platform just debuted new shopping tools to help brands better sell their products on Instagram, the company announced on its business blog. It’s expected to roll out for all users within the next few weeks.

Given Instagram’s evolution into a fashion and shopping resource—the app has “130 million Instagrammers tapping to reveal product tags in shopping posts each month,” according to the company—the update makes sense.

“To make things easier for people who love to shop, we’ve introduced a number of updates in the last year including product tags in Feed, product stickers in Stories and a shopping destination in Explore,” the announcement states. “People told us that they wanted more time and space before buying so we made it easy to save and share products.”

The feature’s launch partners include major brands like Adidas, Zara and H&M, as well as high-end designers like Dior and Burberry. Instagram is not disclosing the fee that sellers opting into the the new checkout tool will be responsible for paying.

What is confirmed is that the checkout payments will be powered by PayPal, which promises shoppers the ability to use Instagram to “view their order status, estimated delivery date and tracking number, as well as cancel orders, initiate a return, or request additional support.”

PayPal’s security features could also help prevent potential “accidental” purchases by users scrolling through their favorite brand’s feed. For example, having the option to quickly cancel an order after impulsively checking out a pair of out-of-budget Nike sneakers.

Instagram’s investment in e-commerce is proving its commitment to becoming its large user base’s ultimate online shopping destination. The company plans to launch other similar tools that will help sellers directly list items to their followers.