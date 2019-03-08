Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Took a Secret Tour of an $88M Bel Air Mega-Mansion

Even though news of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s relationship just leaked to the public in January, the couple has apparently been quite serious for a while. Bezos, who announced via Twitter that he and MacKenzie Bezos are divorcing, reportedly checked out a house with his girlfriend back in December, courtesy of Lauren Sanchez’s brother, Michael. Yes, the same brother whom Bezos now allegedly believes leaked his texts to the National Enquirer.

While there have been many, many rumors over reported tension between Michael Sanchez and his sister as well as the Amazing founder, they seem to have been on decent terms at the end of last year, as he’s the one who arranged for the couple to tour a ridiculously lavish, $88 million Bel Air mansion in December 2018, reports Page Six.

The whole situation sounds absolutely bonkers and involves a CIA-level amount of secrecy. It seems the Bezos and Sanchez headed separately into a truck at the airport and intended to enter the house via a gate that would open at the precise moment they arrived, per Fox News, though, alas, the gate was less than cooperative and was three minutes late.

Once they managed to enter the three-story home, the pair spent at least an hour perusing the property. The eight-bedroom, 15-bathroom mega-mansion is very sleek and glassy, with lots of wood floors and plenty of marble. It boasts a massive eat-in kitchen, a dining room and an enormous sculptural staircase, and there’s also an art studio, an over-the-top movie theater and a ridiculous spa with a sauna, steam room and massage table. When a home spans 24,922 square feet, it’s hard not to want to fit in every possible amenity.

The place also contains a game room (that is maybe an arcade) and a wine room bigger than most New York apartments. The stand-out feature, however, is probably the car elevator, in which multiple vehicles can be stacked on top of each other. In addition, there’s a rooftop deck and a big swimming pool, though it seems that Bezos wasn’t a fan—according to Fox News, the couple passed on the property because it was just too large and the multibillionaire wasn’t a fan of the raised pool.

We do wonder where Bezos will go next—some reports say his soon-to-be ex-wife will keep their shared Beverly Hills mansion, so perhaps he’s still in the market for a Los Angeles abode. Bezos owns a number of properties around the country, and he set a record when he doled out $23 million in an all-cash deal for the largest private home in Washington, D.C., back in October 2016; he’s currently investing $12 million worth of renovations into the property. Maybe this Bel Air biggie just wasn’t up to snuff.