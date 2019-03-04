Would You Delete Your Instagram Feed for Free Flights?

JetBlue is giving passengers a chance to fly for free for a year—but there’s a catch.

The airline’s current All You Can Jet contest, running through March 8, asks those entering to follow a specific set of sweepstake rules to be eligible for the big prize.

First, JetBlue asks users to “create a blank slate,” meaning wipe your entire Instagram feed. JetBlue asks that users “clear all your Instagram pics. Don’t worry, if you win you’ll be able to post pics from everywhere we fly.”

From there, the rules dictate that you must “upload and customize” a JetBlue-provided image to your IG feed, along with the #AllYouCanJetSweepstakes hashtag and the @jetblue handle.

All You Can Jet means All You Can ____. How would you fill in the blank? Enter our #ALLYOUCANJETSWEEPSTAKES now at https://t.co/D9XMGJdflX. pic.twitter.com/GkDCIwE20f — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) February 27, 2019

Some followers have understandably asked if they can get around deleting all of their Instagram memories and still enter the contest by simply creating a new account. It turns out, JetBlue’s contest rules do allow for brand new feeds to enter, but the company is still pressing contestants to go the grid-wiping route for “fun.”

Whether it’s worth clearing years of personal photos in hopes of winning free airline miles remains to be seen. However, JetBlue’s social strategy reveals a deeper marketing strategy that include big asks of online consumers today. The brand isn’t just requesting that hopeful winners use a hashtag or tag friends, as it’s become customary in the influencer economy. Instead, JetBlue wants followers to make drastic, permanent changes to their social feeds for a chance at winning.

This sweepstake is yet another phase of the #spon content evolution, in which brands expect customers to become brand ambassadors for seemingly little in return.

For those willing to follow the rules, the airline plans to award three “All You Can Jet” passes for winners and a companion.