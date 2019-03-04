Kylie Jenner Is Expanding Her Home Horizons to La Quinta

Considering how many homes the family has purchased in the area, the Kardashians have pretty much become the spokespeople for Calabasas. Kylie Jenner, in particular, has been very active on the real estate front, but she’s slimmed down her real estate portfolio over the past year. In fact, it seems that she is down to just one mansion in the Hidden Hills locale, though the place still boasts many a glam room and custom closet—and even more space now that Jordyn Woods is no longer welcome in the guest house.

However, Jenner branched out from her usual spot last year, when she and Travis Scott doled out $13.45 million for a home in the Beverly Hills Post Office Area, not too far from Kendall Jenner’s own Mulholland Estates abode. And now it seems that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is expanding her horizons beyond Los Angeles, as she’s paid $3.25 million for a completely undeveloped parcel of land in La Quinta, reports the Los Angeles Times.

The 0.9-acre Coachella Valley property is located within the Madison Club community, and at this point it is basically just an empty, west-facing lot with views of the mountains and a golf course. It’s very private, per the listing, which also notes that a very, very large structure may be coming soon, as the sale included floor plans for a 15,000-square-foot single-story contemporary home.

The youngest Jenner’s new purchase also happens to be less than a mile away from the 11,000-square-foot modern mansion family matriarch Kris Jenner reportedly snagged last year.

Perhaps the whole family is planning to stake its claim at Coachella, or maybe they’re just really feeling all those desert vibes. The KarJenners do seem to enjoy buying their homes in very close proximity to one another. Remember that Kris bought a home right down the street from Kim and Kanye’s massive Hidden Hills compound, and then Kim and Kris bought Calabasas condos in the same building back in 2017. We won’t be surprised if we see Kim scoping out her own La Quinta house soon.