Spend a Night at the (Wax) Museum With Madame Tussauds’ New Luxury Experience

There’s a new way to spend a night at the museum, but this time it’s for the pop culture connoisseur. Booking.com is partnering up with Madame Tussauds for an exclusive sleepover, where celeb-loving guests can spend the night inside the famed wax museum.

The “A-List Suite” is available at all Madame Tussauds locations in the United States (New York, Washington D.C, Nashville, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles), though we’re partial to the New York experience, in which your accommodation is located on the very top floor, inside the VIP area in a casual balcony.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

It won’t put a huge dent in your bank account, either, as the package is currently priced at $99 a night for up to four pals. The room is decked out in Booking.com gear—think logo-emblazoned pillows, robes, towels, slippers and such—in the signature navy blue and white color scheme. It also appears guests get a mini blue Polaroid camera with their stay.

The package comes with VIP entry, plus an extremely necessary selfie butler, which we are going to assume is a human being that will take photos of you and your friends so that there is no pal left behind. Also, #content.

You will also get a behind-the-scenes peek at how the artists actually create the wax figures, as well as dinner, snacks, breakfast and a goodie bag—perhaps your very own miniature Kim Kardashian wax doll? Or maybe you can select from the figures behind you—there’s Adriana Lima strutting down the Victoria’s Secret catwalk and Priyanka Chopra striking a true pose in front of Kate Winslet.

For those dying for the chance to spend the night with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, make sure to plan fast—this is only available for the nights of April 5 to 7.