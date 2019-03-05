Japan Wants to Make America Great Again—With Cryptocurrency

Japan wants to Make America Great Again.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last weekend, just several hours before the president spoke, Japanese Conservative Union (JCU) Chairman Jay Aeba giddily held up a copy of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s ‘Trump’s America: The Truth About Our Nation’s Comeback.

Subscribe to Observer’s Politics Newsletter

“This book really shows how great President Donald Trump is,” said Aeba, noting how the translated version of Gingrich’s book immediately skyrocketed to the top of Japan’s bestseller list. “I was strongly convinced that President Donald Trump has to be reelected for the next presidential election.”

Since founding JCU in 2015, Aedo has held two Japanese CPACs in coordination with American Conservative Union (ACU) Chairman Matt Schlapp—the third is scheduled for later this summer—while forming the Asia Pacific Conservative movement. The two-day gatherings in Tokyo focus on overlaps with U.S.-Japanese policy objectives, most notably, combatting the rising threat of China. Speakers at last year’s conference included Trump’s chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney and former advisor Steve Bannon.

“The last time I was in Japan, I saw all these Japanese people wearing MAGA hats,” Schlapp told Observer. “I asked them, ‘Why would you wear a hat as a Japanese national that says Make America Great Again?’ And their answer was ‘Because you have a president who understands our greatest global threat is China and we love him for that.'”

Speaking at CPAC last weekend, Aeba announced a collaboration between JCU and ACU on “one big project that empowers individuals to combat the hegemony and threat of China.”

“We are going to create the cryptocurrency ‘Liberty,'” said the JCU chair. “This cryptocurrency is going to empower the grassroots individuals who can elect the conservative politicians beyond the boundaries of the nation.”

While details of the ‘Liberty’ cryptocurrency project are scarce, it will likely tie into the creation of more conservative unions throughout Asia later this year.

“We want to mitigate the burden President Trump has,” said Aeba.

“Donald Trump hasn’t just connected with voters here, but voters all over the globe, especially if you live near China or North Korea and need that strong leadership,” added Schlapp.