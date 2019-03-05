Mel Gibson’s Secluded Malibu Estate Is Back on the Market—This Time for $14.5 Million

Mel Gibson needs someone to take his Malibu home off his hands. John Phillips/Getty Images

Mel Gibson hasn’t changed his mind about offloading his celeb-pedigreed Malibu home. The controversial actor first listed the mansion for sale back in July 2017, when he stuck a hefty $17.5 million price tag on the place, but it’s gone on and off the market ever since, and was last offered for $16.5 million in June 2018.

You’d better like wooden beams. Courtesy The Agency

Update: The five-bedroom, five-bathroom spread is now back on the market, this time at a discounted price of $14.5 million. It’s still a spike from the $11.5 million Gibson paid for the 6,578-square-foot house back in 2008, a few years after his now infamous 2006 DUI arrest that included a vulgar anti-Semitic rant. Gibson purchased the house from two familiar faces—the then-married couple David Duchovny and Tea Leoni.

The eat-in kitchen. Courtesy The Agency

The secluded, nearly five-and-a-half-acre property is located within the Malibu canyons, and is reached via a long, gated driveway and a motor court. A two-story entry leads into the house, which contains a great room with a massive chandelier, exposed wooden beams and stone-topped archways. Many of the walls are stone-covered, and there are French doors and dark wood floors throughout the home.

One of the many fireplaces. Courtesy The Agency

The kitchen is fitted with wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and a center island, in addition to a large breakfast bar. A separate dining room is open to a family room, and it all overlooks the ocean, per the listing The Agency broker Sandro Dazzan shares with Hilton & Hyland broker Branden Williams.

The master suite has its very own wing with a fireplace, two walk-in closets and a private balcony.

Yet another fireplace outside. Courtesy The Agency

There are multiple outdoor entertaining and lounging spaces, as well as a brick fireplace, a built-in barbecue, dining pergolas, two pools, a detached guest house and a gym/pool house (depending on your needs).

One of the home’s two pools. Courtesy The Agency

Gibson has owned several properties in Malibu over the years and reportedly still maintains a few other retreats in the area. He also owns a 400-acre Costa Rica estate and an island in Fiji, though he has been trying to sell the former since at least 2017.

