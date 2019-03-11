Miley Cyrus’ Former $6.2 Million Toluca Lake Mansion Is Up for Sale

The sprawling Toluca Lake estate that Miley Cyrus once called home is back on the market. Cyrus and her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, bought it for $5.84 million in 2007, but they sold it in 2015 for $6 million.

The buyer was Ariadne Getty, a philanthropist who also happens to be the granddaughter of J. Paul Getty, and now she’s listing the property for sale, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times. The celeb-pedigreed Tuscan-style mansion is up for grabs with a $6.2 million price tag attached.

Boasting six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the 8,700-square-foot abode is located behind a gate at the end of a lengthy driveway. It features dark wood floors and many a chandelier throughout, and has a two-story entry anchored around an imposing staircase.

Its living room has high ceilings and an oversize, ornate white fireplace as well as glass doors that lead outside. The kitchen, which is equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and white cabinets, opens to a family room with another fireplace. Its master suite contains a big sitting room, yet another fireplace, a spacious terrace, and a bathroom with imported stone and a freestanding copper-accented tub.

Also worth noting: the absolutely massive double closet/dressing room, which we’re sure offered plenty of room for Cyrus’ many sartorial experiments throughout the years. A cushy movie theater is fitted with comfy red seating, and outside there’s a rectangular pool, a seating area and an outdoor living space.

Cyrus has moved on from Toluca Lake to handle her many personal real estate holdings. She sold her Hidden Hills equestrian home last year, and she’s owned a Studio City pad since 2011. She also purchased a Malibu beach retreat in 2016, which is adjacent to her now-husband Liam Hemsworth’s place. Then, of course, there’s her $5.8 million 33-acre farm in her Franklin, Tenn., hometown, where she and Hemsworth had their surprise wedding late last year.