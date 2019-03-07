Spa Montage’s New Collab With Tata Harper and Valmont Includes Diamond Facials

Montage Hotels & Resorts is known for its wonderfully over-the-top, dream-worthy spas, but it has now taken pampering to the next level. Spa Montage just announced a new partnership with two fancy skincare brands, Valmont and Tata Harper, that will offer exclusive treatments at locations around the country.

Hotels in Laguna Beach, Deer Valley, Kapalua Bay, Palmetto Bluff and Los Cabos will all now provide a custom treatment by Swiss company Valmont Cosmetics, which will be available only at those locations. The Masterpiece Facial consists of a very high-tech, anti-aging, double-cleansing process that uses six different masks as well as a collagen treatment for the face, neck, chest and eyes that involves infusing oxygen, Vortex suction and salicylic and glycolic acid peels.

Guests can also enjoy the Radiance Ritual Brightness of Ice, which helps with pigmentation issues, and the Hydration Ritual Source of Bliss, which uses moisturizing boosters to help hydrate skin.

Many of the treatments and products were chosen specifically for the hotels that offer them. “The spa directors and I collaborated with Valmont and Tata Harper to determine the treatments that best reflect the unique experience of each location,” Patrick Huey, Montage Hotels & Resorts’ corporate spa director, told Observer. “At Spa Montage Laguna Beach, we chose Valmont’s Elixir des Glaciers. This facial is known as the Essence of Bees and utilizes top-of-the-line products from the Elixir Collection. Because Montage Laguna Beach is our flagship property, we felt they needed a standout facial.”

Then there’s Tata Harper, the holistic beauty brand known for its all-natural, farm-to-face products. Its partnership with Spa Montage entails five exclusive facial treatments for guests, including the Beyond Beauty Facial, which, honestly, puts your regular fancy skin-care regime to shame. It features a purifying back or foot treatment, a triple cleanse and exfoliation, three purifying masks, a soothing tea eye treatment, and a hand and arm ritual. Bored? You won’t be after you experience its Diamond Dust moisturizer, which uses actual dust from the priceless gem to soften and highlight your skin.

Tata Harper herself showed up for a two-day event at Montage Deer Valley during Sundance this year to unveil a special new Hydrating Floral Mask, though that location offers other treatments like the Organic Brightening Facial (with a natural multi-acid peel) and Ultimate Organic Facial (which employs muscle-relaxing neuropeptides for wrinkle reduction and collagen boosts).

But we’re still feeling partial to this whole diamond situation, and hoping for many more jewel-adjacent treatments in the future. “We are diligently working with both Valmont and Tata Harper on new launches in 2019 and 2020,” Huey said. An emerald facial, anyone?