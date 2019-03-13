NJ Politics Digest: Alvarez Doesn’t Know Who Hired Him

If a legislative committee thought they would finally learn who gave Al Alvarez, the man at the heart of the Murphy administration’s hiring scandal, a lucrative $140,000-per-year state patronage job, they were disappointed Tuesday.

Alvarez, who resigned his job under pressure after a former campaign volunteer for Gov. Phil Murphy went public with allegations he raped her, told the legislative committee he has no idea who hired him for the job at the state Schools Development Authority, according to reports.

While it was surprising that Alvarez claimed he didn’t know who gave him the job, he joins a long list of top Murphy administration officials who also claim they don’t know who was behind his hiring. The governor has also declined to say who gave his campaign’s former head of Muslim and Latino outreach the high-paying post in the SDA, which is now also under scrutiny after a newspaper investigation into the dismissal of long-time employees and the large number of patronage hires once Murphy took office.

Alvarez, who was never charged with rape and denies the allegations against him, did testify that Murphy’s chief counsel agreed to help him find another job once he left the SDA, Politico reports. Platkin has denied that claim.

While it had been thought Alvarez’s testimony might be the last the committee heard, it may conduct additional hearings, the panel’s co-chairs told the New Jersey Globe.

Quote of the Day: “I couldn’t tell you.” — Al Alvarez, former head of hispanic and muslim outreach for Gov. Phil Murphy’s campaign, when asked who gave him a $140,000-per-year patronage job at the state Schools Development Authority.

Alvarez’s Testimony Appears to Contradict Platkin’s

Former Murphy administration staffer Al Alvarez said Tuesday that Matt Platkin, the governor’s chief counsel, agreed to help him find a job after telling him to leave state government because of a sexual assault allegation against him.

Menendez Moves to Protect Journalists From Violence in the Age of Trump

Attacking journalists or threatening them would be a federal crime under legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez.

NJ Marijuana Legalization: Phil Murphy, Legislators Announce Legal Weed Deal

A vote to legalize marijuana in New Jersey could come as soon as March 25 after Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced that they’ve reached a deal on legal weed.

‘Airbnb Tax’ in NJ Opens New Front in Battle Over Internet Economy

The Jersey Shore, a storied summer vacation spot, has become the newest national battleground over regulating and taxing the internet economy.

Bipartisan Bill Demands Contingency Plan for Hudson River Rail Tunnels

U.S. Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey’s 5th district, and Peter King of New York’s second district on Monday introduced a bipartisan bill demanding a contingency plan for a doomsday scenario if one, or both of the two North River Tunnels is shut down beneath the Hudson River.

NJ Economy Took a Step Back in 2018; Here’s How It’s Doing So Far This Year

The New Jersey job market got off to a strong start in January, a report released Monday showed, and it needed it.

Christie Ally and ‘Bridgegate’ Attorney Confirmed to Third Circuit Over Objections

An attorney who helped Gov. Chris Christie’s administration handle fallout from the “Bridgegate” investigation was confirmed Tuesday to a lifetime seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, based in Philadelphia, despite vigorous objections from New Jersey’s two Democratic senators.

Sweeney Wants Port Authority Takeover of Atlantic City International Airport

State Senate President Steve Sweeney wants the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to take over Atlantic City International Airport, in order to expand flights and aviation services in Atlantic County, sources close to the Gloucester County legislator said Tuesday.

Will New Gun Initiatives Help Stop Violence in New Jersey’s Cities?

Gov. Phil Murphy visited Jersey City Tuesday to announce that his administration is taking aim at gun-makers in an effort to lessen gun violence in New Jersey.

Lakewood Schools Want $16.9M Loan to Balance the Budget

The Board of Education on Tuesday will give initial consideration to the school district’s 2019-2020 budget, which includes a request for a $16.9 million loan from the state.

