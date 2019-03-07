NJ Politics Digest: Alvarez Subpoenaed

State lawmakers have subpoenaed Al Alvarez, the man accused of raping a volunteer on Gov. Phil Murphy’s campaign. Alvarez will be required to testify about who hired him for a job at the state Schools Development Authority.

The question of who gave Alvarez the job is one the legislature has not been able to get answered, despite calling severally highly placed members of the Murphy administration.

Alvarez, who resigned his post after the Wall Street Journal began investigating allegations that he landed and kept the state job even after former campaign volunteer Katie Brennan told Murphy administration officials about what she claims happened, was never criminally charged and denies the allegations.

Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, who co-chairs the Legislative Select Oversight Committee investigating the scandal, said Alvarez will not be asked about the alleged incident, according to a report by The Record.

Alvarez, who worked as chief of staff for the development authority, will also likely be questioned about the latest scandal engulfing the agency and its leader, Lizette Delgado-Polanco.

Trump Administration Is Trying to Keep Workplace Dangers Secret, NJ Lawsuit Says

Authorities in New Jersey are accusing President Donald Trump’s administration of an “illegal and unjustified” rollback of federal rules requiring large businesses publicly report injuries and illnesses, keeping workers in the dark about dangers they face on the job.

Lakewood: AG Slams ‘Culture of Fear,’ Limits Police Cooperation With ICE

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal condemned a “culture of fear ” at a town hall meeting Tuesday where he addressed a rise in hate crimes and touted a new directive limiting local law enforcement’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Amid Questionable Hires, Schools Development Authority Launches Audit

The Schools Development Authority has launched an internal investigation into its payroll and hiring practices under Lizette Delgado-Polanco, who has come under fire after a report detailing a restructuring at the agency in which longtime employees were fired and replaced by people connected to the agency’s new chief executive officer.

NJ School Aid: Protesters Jeer Money Cuts, but Formula Unlikely to Change

Gov. Phil Murphy, in his budget address Tuesday, doubled down on a new school-funding formula that brought applause from lawmakers assembled in the Statehouse and jeers from throngs of school leaders protesting outside while bracing for cuts in state aid.

Moran: Murphy’s Austere Budget Signals Course Correction

Our hard-left governor just proved that he can face the hard math after all, presenting an austere budget that increases spending by less than 2 percent, and imposes no new taxes on anyone earning less than $1 million a year.

Murphy Hits Brakes on Diversion of Funds Dedicated to Housing, Energy

Gov. Phil Murphy pledged to end the practice of diverting funds from state affordable housing and clean energy programs, a budget tactic embraced by previous governors that he had continued, albeit not as aggressively as his predecessors.

Morris County Sheriff Reimbursed $55,938 for Trump-Related Overtime

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office will collect $55,938.90 in federal funds to cover overtime costs incurred in fiscal 2018 while protecting President Donald Trump during his frequent visits in and out of Morristown Municipal Airport.

Sleepy Students, Listen Up! Bill to Test Later School Start Times Moves Forward

Some state lawmakers want to launch a pilot program to roll out later start times in high schools in five New Jersey school districts and study the results.

Ocean GOP Boss Gilmore’s Hoarding Can’t Explain Tax Evasion, Feds Argue

A psychiatrist who plans to testify that George Gilmore suffers from “a pathological hoarding disorder” should not be permitted to appear as a witness because he has not adequately explained how the GOP chairman’s hoarding prevented him from paying his federal taxes, according to a motion filed March 4 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

NJ Property Taxes: Phil Murphy, Bon Jovi Paid More in Middletown in 2018

Two of Middletown’s wealthiest residents, joined by the typical homeowner in the township, paid more in property taxes last year, according to an Asbury Park Press analysis of state property tax data.

Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Sued by Fired Staffer Who Exposed Alleged Wrongdoing

A former high-ranking assistant prosecutor claims in a whistleblower lawsuit filed Tuesday that he was fired last year on false pretenses after he alerted former Ocean County prosecutor Joseph Coronato to possible illegal activity by Coronato’s close ally in the fight against opioids.

Assemblyman, Sheriff Join Growing Primary Field in Morris County

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon and Assemblyman Anthony Bucco teamed up to declare their re-election bids Monday, adding to a growing field taking shape for the 2019 primary election.

Englewood Cliffs Mayor Censured by Council Over Alleged Threat to Punch Borough Attorney

After threatening physical violence against the borough attorney during last week’s special meeting, Mayor Mario Kranjac was censured by the council at Tuesday’s special meeting.

Your Barking Dog Could Get You a $1K Fine or a Stint in Jail in This NJ Town

You’re at home trying to relax and then it starts. Your neighbor’s dog is barking. Again.

