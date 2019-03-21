NJ Politics Digest: Alvarez Threatens Suits Over Scandal

Al Alvarez says he has become a “pariah” since a former campaign volunteer for Gov. Phil Murphy accused him of raping her, and he plans to take action.

Alvarez, who resigned his $170,000-per-year patronage post at the state Schools Development Authority once Katie Brennan went to the Wall Street Journal with her accusations, told NJ.com he was “maligned in the press” and “forced out of a job” once the scandal became public and would now “pursue justice” for himself.

Alvarez said Brennan, who now also holds a patronage post in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration, is just one of the targets of possible legal action, according to the report.

Brennan claims Alvarez, who worked as the Murphy campaign’s head of Muslim and Latino outreach, sexually assaulted her after he drove her home following a party for campaign staff. Alvarez maintains any sexual contact was consensual. He told NJ.com there were serious discrepancies in Brennan’s telling of what happened. He was not criminally charged in the case after the Hudson and Middlesex County prosecutors offices both investigated but did not present the case to grand juries. A Brennan friend told NJ.com that Brennan told the truth.

Brennan has filed suit against Alvarez, the state and the Murphy campaign.

Alvarez told a state legislative committee investigating how he received the state job after Brennan made accusations against him that he does not know who hired him for the post.

