NJ Politics Digest: Blame Dunkin’

New Jersey Transit isn’t doing anything to improve its reputation among the state’s beleaguered commuters.

When a commuter complained that he couldn’t get into the locked Hamilton train station Thursday morning, NJ Transit used its Twitter account to say it wasn’t to blame for the station being closed—that it relies on people who work in the Dunkin’ Donuts at the station to open the doors every morning, according to the New York Post.

Instead of apologizing for the rider’s inconvenience, the tweet also said that the problem was an ongoing one with the donut shop and that the agency has spoken to the vendor “multiple times,” according to the Post report. The tweet then provided a link where the rider could file a complaint.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman later tweeted that it is written into the donut vendor’s contract that allows employees access before the station ticket window opens at 6 a.m., according to NJ.com.

Commuters didn’t appreciate the agency outsourcing responsibility, responding with tweets of their own, such as “I have more faith in the donuts being on time…”

Gov. Phil Murphy campaigned on a pledge to improve service at NJ Transit, but commuters still complain about lengthy delays and cancelled trains.

Middletown Schools, Citing Murphy Cuts, Call for Higher Taxes

Homeowners in Middletown will pay, on average, about $86 more in school taxes under the $164 million budget that passed its first vote by the township Board of Education on Wednesday night.

Asbury Park Press

Quinnipiac Poll: Booker Still Behind Biden in Early 2020 Poll of NY Voters

Looking ahead to possible 2020 Democratic presidential contenders, former Vice President Joe Biden is in the lead among New York State voters.

ROI-NJ

NJ Taxes on the Rise? Seven Things for Which Residents Are Paying More

From gas to e-cigarettes, Airbnbs to online purchases, New Jerseyans have seen taxes and fees go up on a slew of goods and services over the past few years.

The Record

NJ Marijuana Legalization: ‘We’re Not There Yet,’ Phil Murphy Says of Legal Weed Vote

Will next Monday be the day New Jersey votes to legalize weed? Or will it simply be another self-imposed deadline that blows by without action?

Asbury Park Press

Legal Weed in NJ Would Allow People Caught With 5 Pounds of Pot to Clear Their Records

Perhaps the people who stand to benefit the most from marijuana legalization—with the exception of potential business owners—are the hundreds of thousands of people in the state with marijuana convictions.

NJ.com

Tick, Lyme Problem Woresening in NJ, Experts Say

Lyme disease was diagnosed in more than 5,000 New Jersey residents in 2017—the highest number in close to two decades.

NJ101.5

Port Authority Airports Set Record of 137.9M Passengers in 2018

The four airports run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey handled a record 137.9 million passengers in 2018, according to the bi-state agency.

The Record

How CEO Lizette Delgado-Polanco Became a Powerful and Controversial Force in Trenton

From the blueberry fields of Hammonton to the upper ranks of political power in Trenton, Lizette Delgado-Polanco in many ways personifies the “stronger and fairer” philosophy Gov. Phil Murphy so frequently evangelizes.

The Record

NJ Police Misconduct: A Lying Cop Ruined a Man’s Life. It Could Happen to You.

Michael Ryan spent 29 years as a public school educator, chaperoning band trips and senior proms. But his final day at work wasn’t a retirement celebration.

Asbury Park Press