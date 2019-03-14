NJ Politics Digest: Dems Have a Deal for Legal Weed, But Do They Have the Votes?

It’s taken more than a year, but state Democratic leaders say they have finally reached a deal to legalize and tax the recreational use of marijuana in the state. But whether that deal will garner the support it needs to become state law is still a bit of an open question.

NJSpotlight reports that at last count, there were 20 state senators in favor of the deal—one short of the 21 needed for approval.

As the report notes, that count was made in November, when the specifics of an agreement were still being debated. It’s also unknown how many votes the bill will get in the state Assembly.

Legalizing recreational marijuana has been a priority of Gov. Phil Murphy, who included $60 million in pot tax revenue in his proposed 2020 budget. The Democrats’ agreement calls for a flat $42 per ounce tax on weed.

But the vote will come in a legislative election year. And a pair of legalization opponents are pushing a plan to have a referendum on legalization. Such a move could provide political cover to lawmakers unwilling to take the heat for supporting legalization and peel away support for the Democrats’ proposal—even though Senate President Steve Sweeney has said he has no intention of putting the idea to voters.

Still, Sweeney and Gov. Phil Murphy have little time to get their fellow Democrats on board with the plan. The Murphy administration hopes to have a full legislative vote by the end of the month, NJSpotlight reported.

Quote of the Day: “The (state) really needs to explain publicly what’s going on here,” — David Sciarra, executive director of the Education Law Center, on the Murphy administration quietly granting a large increase to the Lakewood school district (that it doesn’t technically qualify for) to help pay the cost of private religious education while slashing funding for 200 other districts in the state.

NJ Wants to Send extra $15M to Lakewood for Private Schoolers

When Gov. Phil Murphy proposed his 2020 budget last week, it revealed Lakewood School District would get a massive 63 percent hike in state funding, by far the largest of any district in the state.

NJ.com

NJ Transit Chief Gives Update on Training of Engineers, Hudson River Tunnel Project

New Jersey Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett called training and hiring engineers a priority on Wednesday during a Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey forum called “Roads, Rails, and Ports-Initiatives and Opportunities in 2019.”

NJBiz

NJ Sports Betting: Monmouth Park Lost $502K at Sports Book Last Month

So much for the Super Bowl adding up to a financial windfall for sports books and the state.

Asbury Park Press

NJ Could Be Next State to Ban Vaping by Minors

It’s illegal in New Jersey to sell vape pens to individuals under the age of 21. But there’s nothing wrong, per statewide law at least, with folks younger than 21 being in possession of these electronic smoking devices.

NJ101.5

NJ Official Says State Disabilities System in ‘Considerable Disrepair’

Patients left abandoned in hospitals. Reports of aggression and self-injury. Repeat calls to 911. Fruitless visits to emergency departments. Underpaid staff and low reimbursement rates.

Courier-Post

Changing Newark Requires Bold Ideas, so Mayor Proposes Guaranteed Income for All

As poverty continues to plague generation of residents, Baraka has made a bold pitch: a guaranteed income for all.

NJ.com

Sex Offenses Committed in Other Countries Aren’t Subject to NJ Megan’s Law. This Bill Would Change That

A Republican New Jersey lawmaker wants sex offenders whose crimes occurred in other countries to register under Megan’s Law while residing in the Garden State.

NJ.com

NJ Marijuana: Brick Council Bans Recreational Weed Sales

Should New Jersey legislators pass a recreational marijuana bill under Gov. Phil Murphy’s legalization plan, new businesses in the cannabis industry will not be able to open shop in Brick.

Asbury Park Press

Toms River Buys North Dover Horse Farm for $800K

A former horse farm will soon be the township’s newest open space purchase.

Asbury Park Press

A 15-Year Affordable Housing Battle in Haddonfield Ends Quietly and Unanimously—for Now

Before approving a tenfold increase in Haddonfield’s supply of affordable housing—from four to 42 units—Mayor Neal Rochford and the two other members of the borough commission offered a few words.

Inquirer

DOT Worker Cost NJ Nearly $100K by Awarding Sneaky Contracts to Overpriced Friend

A suspended purchaser for the state’s Department of Transportation has pleaded guilty to favoring a friend who charged high prices over other vendors, costing the state nearly $100,000, authorities said Wednesday.

NJ.com