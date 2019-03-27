NJ Politics Digest: Medical Marijuana May Be Tied to Recreational Use

Gov. Phil Murphy said he planned to expand the New Jersey’s medical marijuana program in order to provide to relief to patients after efforts to legalize and tax recreational use of the drug failed in the legislature.

But now Murphy has apparently rethought those efforts, choosing instead to keep medical marijuana tethered to legalization efforts in an effort to force approval of the plan, according to reports.

After Senate President Steve Sweeney pulled a vote on the legalization plan Monday when it became clear there weren’t enough votes to pass it, Murphy said he intended to “aggressively” expand the state’s medical marijuana program, according to Politico.

Expanding the medical program is thought to have much wider support than the legalization effort. State Democratic leaders worry that without the carrot of helping sick patients, they won’t be able to convince certain legislators and their wary constituents to approve of allowing recreational use.

NJ.com reports that sources say Murphy will reconsider the plan to expand the medical program if Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin still can’t muster enough votes for legalization by May.

Quote of the Day: “The pairing of medical with recreational—as a method to twist the arms of people who want to vote for medical but don’t want to vote for recreational—I don’t think there’s a moral justification for that,” Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, on Gov. Phil Murphy rethinking plans to expand the state’s medical marijuana program in an attempt to force approval of a plan to legalize and tax the recreational use of marijuana.

Governor Delays Planned Expansion of New Jersey’s Medical Marijuana Program

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is walking back its public plans for expanding New Jersey’s medical marijuana program after fielding concerns from state legislative leaders, a senior administration official said Tuesday.

Jersey Dems Among Those Fighting to Save the Affordable Care Act From Trump and Republicans

When Democratic challenger Andy Kim ousted a House Republican incumbent last fall, health care was a big reason.

Selling CBD in Food Is Illegal, FDA Says. So Why Are So Many Retailers Selling It?

Step away from those gummy bears. Surrender the smoothie. Put down that ice cream and that hot sauce.

Plan for Congestion Pricing in Manhattan Riles New Jersey, West-of-Hudson Officials

New Jersey’s elected officials—and those representing west-of-the-Hudson New Yorkers—are alarmed that state lawmakers in Albany are discussing a plan to charge motorists to drive into the busiest parts of Manhattan.

College May Soon Become More Affordable, Attainable for New Jersey Students

Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled a higher education road map Tuesday to tackle New Jersey’s achievement gap that has left disproportionate numbers of minority and lower income students without post-secondary degrees in one of the most expensive states in the country.

State Poised to Grant Public Greater Access to Beaches

The public may be guaranteed more access to the state’s beaches and waterfronts under a hard-fought bill given final legislative approval yesterday.

Menendez Says Trump’s Rhetoric Gives Him No Right to Criticize Democrats for Anti-Semitism

In a blistering address closing out AIPAC, U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez accused President Donald Trump of lacking “any genuine understanding of the history of anti-Semitism, racial hatred and white supremacy.”

NJ Advocacy Group Aims to Build State’s Relationship and Trade With Cuba

New Jersey will be the 19th state to establish a state council to build pro-engagement policies and urge Congress to lift trade and travel restrictions with Cuba, through the advocacy organization Engage Cuba.

Wanaque Nursing Home Where 11 Children Died Still Has 3-Star Rating From Government

A federal website intended to help consumers shop for nursing homes gives a three-star rating to the Wanaque long-term care facility where 11 medically fragile children died last fall in a virus outbreak—an average rating that exemplifies some of the shortcomings of the widely used government grading system.

Sixth Paterson Cop Arrested in FBI Police Corruption Probe

The FBI’s arrest of Paterson Police Officer Daniel Pent on Tuesday stems at least partly from information provided to federal investigators by two of his fellow cops—and alleged co-conspirators—who are trying to get a break on the charges pending against them, according to court records.

Public Works Chief Groped Worker, Put Camera Above Her Desk and Urinated All Over the Women’s Restroom, Lawsuit Alleges

A municipal official charged last week with inappropriately touching an employee and stealing from his employer is now facing a lawsuit.

