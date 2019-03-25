NJ Politics Digest: Monday’s Legal Weed Vote Outcome Uncertain

Gov. Phil Murphy made legalizing recreational marijuana use a central campaign pledge. Thought he was unable to fulfill that pledge during his first year in office, the legislature is scheduled to vote on the plan Monday. But it’s still uncertain whether or not the governor, whose party controls both the state Senate and Assembly, has the votes needed to win legalization, according to reports.

It hasn’t been for a lack of trying. Murphy has reportedly been working the phones since last week trying to win opponents over. As NJ.com reports, going into the weekend, Murphy was still four or five votes short of the 21 he needs in the Senate. And while the governor might have the votes he needs in the Assembly, the lower house won’t risk the political payback of supporting the measure if it isn’t guaranteed to pass.

InsiderNJ reported that on Friday, bill supporters were “quietly preparing for defeat.”

While polls have shown that about 60 percent of New Jersey residents favor marijuana legalization, there is a strong core of opposition among some Senate Democrats, and the governor and his allies didn’t do themselves any favors by rushing the measure through the committee process, all but blocking public input.

But there is still a chance the measure will pass. Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney have had the weekend to make calls and make deals. It will likely be evident early in the day when word gets out if the legislature will vote or pass on the plan for another day.

Quote of the Day: “We’re not giving up,” — an unnamed source, on state Democratic leaders trying to wrangle votes needed to pass legislation legalizing and taxing recreational use of marijuana.

New Jersey’s High-Stakes Battle to Legalize Marijuana

New Jersey’s path to marijuana legalization once looked easy. Phil Murphy, the state’s unabashedly liberal governor, has made legalization one of his top legislative priorities since his election in late 2017.

Politico Read more

Cory Booker Calls for the Mueller Report to Be ‘Immediately’ Released to Public

Special counsel Robert Mueller completed his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and has delivered the final report to the Justice Department.

The Record Read more

GSI Analysis: Key NJ Industries Suffer Another Month of Job Losses

Garden State Initiative has released an analysis of New Jersey’s newest job numbers, and said key industries in the state experienced another month of job losses.

ROI-NJ Read more

Seventy Percent of NJ CPAs Polled Say Murphy’s Proposed Budget Will Make NJ’s Economy Worse

Seventy percent of nearly 500 New Jersey CPAs polled by the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants in early March believe that Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year will make the state’s economy worse over the long term.

NJBiz Read more

NJ Fixed More Bad Bridges After Raising State Gas Tax. Now They’re Talking About Hiking Your Federal Gas Tax.

New Jersey raised its gas tax three years ago, and since then, there are 24 fewer bridges in poor condition in the state.

NJ.com Read more

New Jersey Could Become Eighth State to Allow Medically Assisted Suicide

New Jersey could soon become the eighth state in the U.S. to allow terminally ill patients to legally end their own lives with medical help.

The Record Read more

New Jersey Proposes State-Based ACA Exchange

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday proposed creating a state-based health exchange, saying the state could offer better services while guarding the Affordable Care Act against the Trump administration‘s efforts to undermine it.

Politico Read more

NJ Whistle-Blower Case Shows Christie Pressure for Tax Breaks

The former head of New Jersey’s controversial tax-break program says Gov. Chris Christie’s administration pressured officials to overlook rules and regulations in the rush to approve billions of dollars in new subsidies.

NJSpotlight Read more

NJ DEP Doesn’t Want You to Know Where the Bears Are

Where are all the bears? You may want to know, but the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection doesn’t want to tell you.

The Record Read more

Impact of Housing Struggles a Big Factor in County Health Rankings

Nearly one in five New Jersey households spend more than half their income on housing costs, leaving little money available for quality food, medications and other items that impact family health.

NJSpotlight Read more

Teens at More NJ High Schools Caught Hacking Grades

NJ101.5 Read more

Jon Bon Jovi, Phil Murphy Host Fundraiser for Cory Booker

The night before the legislature is set to vote on his administration’s plan for legal marijuana, Gov. Phil Murphy will co-host a fundraiser for U.S. Cory Booker’s presidential campaign.

NJ101.5 Read more

NJCDC in Paterson Getting $300K Through State Tax Credit Program

A city nonprofit organization is getting $300,000 through the state’s Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit (NRTC) program, funds that the group said will be used for affordable housing, youth services and the painting of a mural.

The Record Read more

Editorial: Speed the Process for Libraries Seeking State Bond Money

Gov. Phil Murphy and his staff must move with all deliberate speed to see that libraries in New Jersey start receiving access to infrastructure funding approved by voters nearly 17 months ago in a bond referendum worth $125 million.

The Record Read more