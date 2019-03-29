NJ Politics Digest: NJ Official Apologizes for Angry Tweet at DeVos

The state director of the Communications Workers of America union has apologized for tweeting that she wished U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos would die “a horrible death” for her plan to cut funding for the Special Olympics.

Hetty Rosenstein, head of New Jersey’s largest public workers’ union, said she posted the message “out of despair” after learning of the plan to cut $18 million in education spending for the Special Olympics, according to a report by NJ.com.

Rosenstein’s tweet was initially reported by New Jersey Globe.

In a statement, Rosenstein said she didn’t know “the last time I heard such horrible news or felt such despair…And so I said something out of that despair that I regret. I should not have said it,” according to the report.

While Rosenstein expressed contrition, she didn’t hold back from slamming DeVos. The statement went on to say, “I should have mustered something to help to inspire others to continue to fight for justice and to fight the power and privilege and immorality of the politics of DeVos. Instead I carelessly gave in to my own pain,” according to the report.

Rosenstein isn’t the only person outraged by DeVos’ efforts. On Thursday, President Donald Trump responded to the national outcry about the move by saying he had overridden DeVos’ plans and that the program would be funded.

DeVos then issued a statement saying she was grateful Trump had decided to fund Special Olympics, something she claimed “is funding I have fought for behind the scenes over the last several years,” according to CNN, which noted DeVos has twice before proposed the cuts.

Quote of the Day: “We are putting patients in New Jersey behind pleasure-seekers. We are putting our own personal agenda ahead of the terminally ill child,” — Mike Honig, on Gov. Phil Murphy backing off on plans to immediately expand the state’s medical marijuana program because it might harm the chances of legalizing recreational pot use. The bill to expand the program is named after Honig’s 7-year-old son, whose parents gave him cannabis oil to alleviate pain when he was dying of cancer.

NJ Pension System Unlikely to Meet FY2019 7.5% Assumed Rate of Return

Without a big rally by the end of the fiscal year, New Jersey’s public employee pension system doesn’t stand a chance of making its 7.5 percent assumed rate of return.

Murphy Enacts Law to Create Automatic Enrollment Retirement Plan for Private-Sector Workers

New Jersey is joining the growing list of states stepping in to address a retirement savings crisis by creating a savings plan for private-sector workers who don’t have access to an employer-sponsored plan.

Murphy Says He’s ’Not Gonna Wait Around’ Long for Medical Marijuana Expansion Now Tied to Legal Weed and Sets Deadline

Days after he shelved plans to expand medical marijuana to cover up to 200,000 patients in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday he’ll give the state Legislature until May to pass a bill legalizing recreational weed in the state or else he’ll turn his focus to medicinal pot.

NJ Senator Joins Call for Criminal Investigation Into Wanaque Center

Following a scathing report by federal inspectors last month on the failures that led to the deaths of 11 children at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in a deadly viral outbreak, the state’s attorney general is being urged by a state legislator to launch a criminal investigation into the troubled facility.

Booker Showcases Pragmatic Side in Town Hall

Cory Booker sought to distinguish himself from fellow Democratic White House hopefuls Wednesday, calling for pragmatic solutions to progressive policy goals and embracing his position as the only African American male running for president.

In Wake of #MeToo, Sexual Assault Forums Coming to College Campuses Across New Jersey This Fall

County prosecutors will visit college campuses throughout New Jersey this fall to forge a relationship with survivors of assault through community forums, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced Thursday at a campus sexual violence conference.

Witness Says Company Lied to Win Share of $11B in NJ Tax Breaks Now Under Investigation

An executive testified Thursday that her former company lied to receive tax breaks under a set of subsidy programs that has become a flash point between Gov. Phil Murphy and fellow Democrats in the Legislature.

How NJ Can Fix the Broken Financing for Charter Schools

A short-sighted law, a lack of funding and inadequate oversight has left New Jersey’s charter schools to find their own way when it comes to filling a basic need: finding a home.

Is My Train on Time? NJ Transit Improving Communications With Riders

We haven’t heard about any horrible delays or missteps involving NJ Transit lately. As the embattled agency continues to cycle more and more train cars back into service that have had emergency-braking equipment installed and tested, efforts have been ramped up to improve communication with the traveling public.

Rate Counsel Opposes PSE&G’s $2.78B Energy Efficiency Filing

The New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel is urging the state to reject a $2.78 billion proposal by Public Service Electric & Gas to invest in new energy-efficiency projects across its territory.

Gottheimer Opposes Recreational Pot

Breaking his long silence on the issue, Rep. Josh Gottheimer of Wyckoff said Thursday that he opposes marijuana legalization.

Popular Jersey Shore Bridge Will Not Be Open by Memorial Day

The bridge connecting Sea Isle City and Avalon will not be opening in time for Memorial Day weekend, despite what was announced less than a week ago.

NJ Puts Brakes on Chinese Takeover of Music College

The sale of music college in the state to a Chinese company has been delayed after the state said it needs more information before it recommends that a court accept or reject the deal.

Religious Group Still Promoting Gay-to-Straight Conversion Therapy Years After It Was Ordered to Stop, Lawsuit Says

A nonprofit organization that was found guilty of consumer fraud in New Jersey and ordered to disband for promoting gay-to-straight conversion therapy is operating under a new name and continues to make money from the discredited treatment, according to a new lawsuit.

Poop Patrol in Hoboken Looks to Crack Down on Dog Owners

City officials announced that undercover operations have begun to track down dog owners who don’t pick up pet waste.

