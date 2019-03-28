NJ Politics Digest: Should Taxpayers Support Teachers’ Unions?

It’s well known that unions representing New Jersey’s public school teachers aren’t afraid to throw their weight around in Trenton.

But on Wednesday, a local teachers’ union ran into pushback from appellate court judges who seemed to challenge the idea that taxpayers should be funding union activities, according to a report by NJ.com.

The judges were hearing a case on whether or not the concept of “release time,” which allows Jersey City Education Association officials to collect public salaries while working for the union, should be declared unconstitutional.

While the judges haven’t yet issued a ruling, NJ.com reports that during the hour-long arguments, the three-judge appellate panel didn’t seem to buy the argument that taxpayers should be footing the bill for officials doing union business.

“They’re being paid to do the union’s work and nothing else,” said Judge Francis J. Vernoia, according to the NJ.com report.

The lawsuit was filed by the Goldwater Institute, a conservative group, on behalf of two New Jersey taxpayers. The suit contends release time violates the New Jersey Constitution’s ban on public gifts. The district’s contract stipulates that JCEA president, Ron Greco, and Vice President Tina Thorp each receive about $100,000 to run the union full time, according to the NJ.com report.

Union attorneys argued, in part, that release time is a common practice throughout the state, according to the report. They also say the practice is permitted under state laws governing leaves of absence.

The plaintiffs appealed the case after a trial judge in Hudson County ruled against them.

Quote of the Day: “When you’re hired as a teacher, you should be teaching,” — Judge Jose L. Fuentes responding to arguments that Jersey City taxpayers should cover the cost of local teachers union officials’ salaries.

Judges Appear Cool to Argument That Public Dollars Should Fund Teachers’ Union Work

A three-judge appellate panel seemed hostile on Wednesday to arguments that state statute permits Jersey City teacher union officials to be paid by taxpayers for their full-time union jobs.

Jersey Journal Read more

2019 Measles Outbreak: Epidemic Blazes Across New York, New Jersey

The anti-vaccine-led measles outbreak responsible for Rockland County Executive Ed Day’s health-emergency declaration on March 26, reaches back to September 2018.

The Record Read more

Top Democrats May Shift Weed Legalization’s Expungement Provisions to Connected Bill

New Jersey’s Democratic leaders might move a controversial provision in the marijuana legalization bill to a separate measure in order to garner support from conservative Democrats and moderate Republicans, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the drafting process.

Politico Read more

American Family Act Would Pay $300 Per Month for Kids Under 6

To help put more money in the pockets of low and middle income families, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez wants to increase tax credits for lower income families earning less than $150,000 a year.

NJ101.5 Read more

Booker Decries ‘Sidewalk Shrines to Dead Children’ While Gun Control Legislation Stalls

More than nine in 10 U.S. voters want anyone buying a gun from anywhere to undergo a background check.

NJ.com Read more

Small Rise in Budget Funding for Big NJ Transit Fiscal Problems

It wasn’t long ago that a major outside audit labeled New Jersey Transit’s funding “inadequate” and “unsustainable.” In his latest state budget proposal, Gov. Phil Murphy is giving the agency a funding boost that would result in a net increase of $25 million. But that modest cash infusion is doing little to ease the concerns of mass-transit advocates and meet Murphy’s long-term goal of “fixing” the agency.

NJSpotlight Read more

Three Hackensack Cops Fired Over Unlawful Break-In Will Keep Their Jobs

Three of the five Hackensack police officers fired by the city last year will be able to keep their jobs after being found guilty of unlawfully breaking into an apartment building.

The Record Read more

Trenton Tackles NJ’s Stubborn Foreclosure Rate

New Jersey, which has struggled with a high foreclosure rate since the Great Recession, continues to lead the nation in foreclosures. Hoping to solve this problem, lawmakers sent Gov. Phil Murphy a package of bills they say will keep more property owners in their homes, shorten the amount of time a house sits vacant and prevent vacant properties from becoming eyesores.

NJSpotlight Read more