NJ Politics Digest: State ‘Rain Tax’ Plan Signed Into Law

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a law allowing local governments to impose a tax on property owners for contributing to stormwater runoff problems.

Proponents of the measure say it’s necessary to help towns and counties pay for improvements needed to deal with runoff from roofs, driveways and parking lots. Critics say it’s just another effort by the state to wring more cash out of already overtaxed residents.

As NJ101.5 reports, the law signed by Murphy gives municipalities and counties the ability to establish so-called stormwater utilities that could impose the tax. Similar taxes in the United States add an additional $65 annually for the average single-family home, according to the report.

The law requires five percent of anything collected to go to the state, according to the report. New Jersey has a long history of taxes and fees imposed for specific, noble-sounding purposes eventually being used to plug holes in the general budget.

Critics say the law could force residents to pay two taxes if both their town and county decide to impose the new fee.

The New Jersey Business and Industry Association said the bill is an additional tax burden not only on businesses, but on churches, non-profits and residences.

Quote of the Day: “To start digging into investigative files in uncharged cases and turning over witness statements is dangerous and irresponsible,” — Elie Honig, a former highly placed member of Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration accused, but never criminally charged, of raping a volunteer on Murphy’s campaign.

Booker Makes First Cut for Democratic Presidential Debates

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker may be trailing other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in opinion polls, but he has won enough support to make the first cut for the first two debates.

NJ Outlaws Gag Orders That Silence Victims of Sexual Harassment and Assault

New Jersey employers can no longer force workers to remain silent when they settle a sexual harassment, discrimination or assault claim.

Twelve Arrested in South Jersey Drugs, ‘Ghost Guns’ Ring

Four South Jersey men are among the first to face charges for purchasing gun parts online, then assembling them for distribution in violation of a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that took effect in November.

Governor Making ‘Dozens of Calls’ to Whip Support for Marijuana Bill

Gov. Phil Murphy has reportedly been making dozens of calls to lawmakers in both the state Assembly and Senate in an effort to garner their votes in support of a bill legalizing marijuana, a senior administration official told NJBIZ.

Pallone Unveils New Legislation to Lower Prescription Drug Prices

At Boyt Drugs, an independent pharmacy in Metuchen, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone unveiled several policy solutions that he said would help encourage generic drugs and greater competition in the marketplace.

NJ Is Trying to Give Residents More Control Over Their Information Amid Data Breaches

The headlines are constant: Millions of accounts hacked. Health and financial data stolen. Personal information shared widely with advertisers and technology companies.

‘Torture for Marine Mammals’: In Cape May, Trump Plan for Seismic Testing in Atlantic Ocean Is Panned

Capt. Jeff Stewart of the Cape May Whale Watcher knows better than most how whales and dolphins are affected by sound, even the tick-tick-tick of his fish finder.

Compromise Plan to Boost Oversight of Public Worker Health Benefits

New Jersey would hire an auditor to conduct regular and ongoing reviews of all medical claims generated by public workers under a bill lawmakers approved last week, which supporters said could lead to significant taxpayer savings.

Editorial: Prosecutors’ Release of Rape Interviews Creates a Dangerous Precedent

You can bet that rape victims are looking at what happened to Katie Brennan and thinking twice about coming forward.

Immigrants’ Businesses a Cornerstone of NJ Economy, Report Says

Walk into a nail salon in New Jersey, or a dry-cleaning establishment or small grocery store, and odds are you’re helping the bottom line of someone born outside the United States.

Mob Boss Shot Dead and a Whole NJ Neighborhood Shuts Down

The investigation into the man charged with the murder of New York mob boss Frank Cali shut down his entire neighborhood over the weekend.

